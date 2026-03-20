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Angie reveals details of new relationship after manosphere doc, and he’s nothing like Myron

‘I can finally say that I can see a future with somebody’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone’s still calling out Myron Gaines for the way he treated his girlfriend Angie in Louis Theroux’s manosphere documentary, and she’s now revealed she’s in a happy new relationship. She truly deserves this.

Myron revealed they split up on a stream and made it all about himself (obviously), claiming they split because she wanted kids, so he couldn’t give her what she needed.

Now, Angie has spoken out on TikTok. She slammed the documentary and claimed she begged to be removed, before giving details about her new partner, who’s absolutely nothing like Myron. Thank god!

“I know everybody has an opinion and I know everybody has something to say but this is my life. And honestly, as of right now, I couldn’t be more grateful for it. I am so blessed, and I am so thankful to say that I am in a new relationship where I don’t have to worry about any of this,” she said.

@angiestikitoki

✌🏽#louistheroux #louistherouxdocumentary #netflix #manosphere

♬ original sound – Angelica Camacho

“I met this amazing man who cares for me, who makes me feel so special, makes me so happy, and I couldn’t be more grateful for him. I can finally say that I can see a future with somebody, and I’m so grateful that he can see a future with me. So, also, before you go there, it’s not any rollerblading guy or anything like that.” I’m so happy for her!

She went on to slam rumours that she cheated, saying she “never cheated on anybody” and that definitely doesn’t “align” with her values.

“I don’t want the past to get into this, so right now I’m so happy. And honestly, I’m so thankful for all the experiences that I lived, every lesson that I learned, and everything that I’ve been through, because without any of it, I wouldn’t be the person that I am right now,” she added.

As for Myron, he’s still single.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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