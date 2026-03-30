Creator explains Rachel’s ending in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen after *that* twist

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Netflix’s new horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen has had everyone hooked, but everyone’s a bit confused by Rachel’s ending and why she became The Witness. So, here’s every shocking twist and turn explained by the creator.

Rachel refuses to drink the potion and takes a ‘leap of faith’

Rachel knows she is going to die if she marries Nicky and he isn’t her soulmate. So, in the final minutes before the wedding, she makes a potion that will guarantee that they are soulmates. However, she decides not to drink it and instead puts all her faith in her fiancé, but he ruins everything by refusing to marry her.

“The whole idea of the ending, and Rachel’s ending specifically, is that at the beginning of Episode 8, she takes a leap of faith. She realises the opposite of doubt isn’t certainty: It’s belief. You can’t be certain about any choice you make in life or what the outcome will be. So she takes that leap, and that’s her arc. She goes from having all these doubts to having belief. And Nicky f**ked it up,” the creator and showrunner Haley Z. Boston told Variety.

“Now she’s in a position where she’s desperately clinging to that belief. Over the course of their argument, it starts to slip, and she realises she doesn’t believe in him anymore. So she has to make that choice again and chooses herself instead of him. That causes all this chaos and mayhem, but she’s choosing herself.”

This is why Rachel becomes The Witness in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

After that, the curse spreads to the rest of his bloodline because they didn’t get married by sunset, and everyone starts dying around them. Nicky realises what he’s done and convinces Rachel to say their final vows to try and fix everything, but it’s too late. Rachel dies because she doesn’t believe Nicky is her soulmate… or so it seems.

It turns out, she gets reborn as The Witness, taking over from the creepy old guy. Someone becomes The Witness when they allow the curse to spread to a whole new bloodline, which is why it happened to Rachel. Now, she is immortal and has to witness every single future cursed wedding in the bloodline.

“The whole story is ultimately a breakup story. In choosing herself, Rachel becoming the new witness is a rebirth. You end a relationship, and there’s a mix of sadness and catharsis. She’s reborn and leaves the relationship behind. Metaphorically, when you end a relationship, those people are dead to you in a way. They’re no longer in your life. That’s why she leaves by herself. She’s on a new journey,” the creator explained.

She’s happy about her role and sees it as a new start

In the final shot, Rachel gets in her car, lights a cigarette and smiles to herself as she drives away from the house, seemingly happy about the choice she made.

“That smile is a mix of emotions. Cami played it so well. She’s emotional, exhausted from the week, and then there’s this small smile of, ‘I got out. I made the right choice. Now I’m on to my next adventure’,” Boston said.

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Featured image credit: Netflix