Home, cheap home: Your Edi flat hunting guide on how not to get ripped off

With the cost of living in Edinburgh on a steady incline, how do you afford to make the jump from accommodation to HMOs?

3 hours ago

With the end of the academic year swiftly approaching, the hunt for housing begins; but how do you even begin? Here’s the when, and where, of the Edinburgh flat search, and hopefully how to get through it without going bankrupt.

The rush to find a flat

The post-accommodation panic sets in for everyone this time of year, but the important thing is to not let it take over. First-year students flock to flat viewing in droves, sizing up the competition and daydreaming of dividing rooms. Everything is going to plan until the dreaded phrase escapes the estate agent’s mouth: “The flat is available from now.”

This is the downfall of most prospective renters; flats are snapped up so quickly in Edinburgh that an immediate, or very quick, move-in is commonplace. Looking for flats too early can lead to useless viewings, or even paying for accommodation and a flat at the same time, which is one thing even student loans can’t cover.

The key is to visit the city in the summer for viewings and inform the landlord that you want to move in by September. This saves money as, if possible, you can stay at home and save yourself paying unnecessary summer rent, but likely spend it all on outrageous club entry prices when you come back to uni.

Flatmates: Choose them wisely

It’s Freshers’ week of first-year, you’ve just met your flatmates and can’t imagine uni life without them. They ask you to move in with them for second-year and you jump at the chance, scared of being left behind.

This is the crucial error a lot of first-years make, and at this point it can be classed as a canon event. Student accommodation comes without many of the stresses of renting a HMO flat. Deciding on rooms, having one shared bathroom, and bartering over bills can break even the best relationships.

Being friends with someone doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll make a great flatmate. You may seem like the best of friends at first, but when the honeymoon phase wears off, you might find that you should’ve talked over bills, budget, and cleaning habits before signing the lease.

The key is to have several discussions over your expectations for the flat before ever moving in. Things like bin rotas, noise after a certain time, budget for bills, and cleaning responsibilities should be agreed amongst the group. Although try not to stress yourself out too much, if your flat doesn’t work out, many people move into somewhere new for third-year with course friends, especially since vacancies for year-abroad courses begin to crop up.

The best areas: What are your priorities?

The typical student flat areas for those on Main Campus are Marchmont and Bruntsfield, but which is better?

Most flats in Marchmont are HMOs, leading to a more active nightlife and accommodation feel. However, it lacks any decent-sized supermarkets needed for that tedious big shop. Combined with a slight pretentious vibe, Marchmont isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it is gorgeous. Marchmont does have many small cafes and pubs, and, though typically overpriced, they do make you feel like a real Pinterest Edinburgh student.

Bruntsfield flats can be on the pricier side (although there are still many cheap flats up for grabs) as it tends to be more of a quieter, less student-y area. The abundance of supermarkets and cafes lends itself to less travel; however, you do trade this for being slightly further away from campus.

Additionally, Tollcross flats have the upsides of Bruntsfield, but with a more affordable price range. Newington is accessible for those at Kings campus. Leith flats tend to be the cheapest, but with the furthest commute to uni, so you do have to weigh up if you want to leave even earlier for that 9 am lecture.

Let’s talk rent : How much is reasonable?

Rent in Edinburgh is a bit of a sore subject for many students, with the prices soaring higher every year, and typically standing between £550 to £800 per person, per month. However, there are tricks to finding a flat on the cheaper end.

First things first: you have to discuss any non-negotiables with your prospective flatmates. A cheaper flat will have a combined living room and kitchen, and one bathroom between four or five occupants. Most Edinburgh flats also usually have single-glazed windows, and double-glazing will significantly raise the price, but a small space heater can remedy the harsh Scottish winters.

Bills are another way to cut the costs; if you’re lucky, they may be included with your rent, but if not, then turning unnecessary lights off and using the heating sparingly (though keep in mind Edinburgh hits the minuses in the winter) can be a lifesaver.

All in all, Edinburgh flat hunting can be stressful and tricky, but don’t panic. Although it doesn’t seem like it, there are plenty of rentals to go around, and even if you don’t get the flat of your dreams, it’s likely nothing some novelty flags and fairy lights can’t fix.