Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

6 hours ago

If you’ve watched The Walking Dead (or any zombie movie ever), you’ve probably wondered how well you’d cope if you woke up one day to find the dead coming back to life. As a uni student, it’s hard to know what’s a more difficult task: surviving the apocalypse or waking up for your 9 am? Both require exceptional grit and frankly, an impressive amount of resilience. If the apocalypse does hit, you can forget about your modules as the only first that would matter is in the art of zombie killing. I guess I’ll be seeing you all in WHYNOT (now rebranded as our underground bunker) x

Biology

You’re the ones responsible for this whole mess in the first place. If the zombies don’t get you, then the rest of us definitely will…

Business

Most of the morale-boosting ends up falling to you, a task which you perform with vigour. Unfortunately, that happy-go-lucky attitude comes back to bite you (literally), but at least you go down knowing you’ll be missed.

Chemistry

You’re not the best fighters but that’s okay, you’ll have everyone else on protection duty as you work tirelessly trying to find the cure.

Computing

Instant death.

Economics

Your cutthroat nature helps you to thrive in this environment. But before you ask the question, the answer is no: a zombified CEO can’t help get you an internship.

Engineering

When it comes to rebuilding society, yours are the minds we’re putting to the task. You guys would do pretty well all things considered.

English literature

If the Shakespeare collection isn’t keeping you entertained, at least you can resort to using it as a weapon – think Shaun of the Dead when they start throwing the vinyls.

Geography

A dystopian event like this is kind of your scene: you get to wander around in nature and put those map-reading skills to use – plus it’s probably done wonders for the environment. As a geographer, you might as well just enjoy yourself, goodness knows the rest of us aren’t.

History

You’re so busy writing in your journal to document for future generations, you don’t see the herd coming until it’s too late. You may not live on but your words will at least… we hope.

History of art

Completely unproductive and yet shockingly successful. You’re so unfazed by this whole apocalypse thing you seem to get on quite well in the new world. That is, until the matcha runs out.

Languages

The survivors who impress everyone. You collaborate well and communicate effectively. All in all pretty much the dream team.

Law

Your services will be useful once people band together to create new communities; well, if you can survive until then…

Linguistics

Whilst trying to discern if zombies have their own language, you get too undercover and don’t make it out alive. But hey, it was fun while it lasted x

Maths

You’re the machete-wielding, rock-hard killers of the group. When the apocalypse starts, you put down your calculators and pick up a weapon. Definitely the dark horses among us.

Medicine

Your skills will be highly coveted at a time like this, but tending to the sick is a hazardous occupation. Due to close contact and high viral load, when a disease hits the group you’ll be one of the first to go.

Philosophy

Do the zombies have free will? If not, can they be held morally responsible for their actions? It doesn’t matter either way because while you are contemplating, one creeps up and bites you… oops. Now the only question that remains: is there life after death…?

Physics

When the apocalypse hits, you hole up in a cupboard for a week. It’s sad to say but you starve pretty quickly because the only thing scarier than running into the undead is having to talk to another human being. RIP.

Politics

Overconfidence brings about your dramatic demise. You are lowkey loving life until you get eaten whilst making too much noise on a supply run.

Psychology

You make it far, but not without getting some blood on your hands when you make the decision to double-cross your group. Yes, you’ll survive this, but at what cost?

Sport science

Also known as the muscle of the group. You eat, sleep, kill zombies, repeat.

Veterinary

You tend to the livestock, ensuring everyone is fed, but run into trouble when someone discovers you’ve been secretly keeping some zombies as pets. Bad move x