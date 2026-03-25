The Tab

K.O. or N.O. – Will you be Edinburgh fight night’s next champion?

As Edinburgh’s latest fight night comes to a close, we heard from the fighters to see what it really takes

Jorja Lindsay | Features
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

As the bitter Edinburgh winter slowly depletes, the Meadows are not the only thing Edinburgh students are flocking to. The student fight night has been the social event of the season for years now, and I have only had the pleasure of attending twice.

In November I attended the night to support a friend competing, but I couldn’t help but wonder really how challenging it is? They made it look so easy, surely it isn’t that hard, right?

However, in the new year, my flatmate Tamsin, took the plunge and signed herself up for the March fight night. Watching the preparation in such close proximity has dashed my hopes of it being a simple task, here’s what she told me.

I began with the obvious, how does it impact your uni schedule (and more importantly, social life)?

Tamsin, a UoE third year in Sports Science, shared with me that due to the training taking place four times a week – and typically in the afternoon – left her feeling like it was a “difficult thing to balance”.

She even told me that she wished she had “done it sooner, because it would’ve been a lighter workload” in first or second year.

She also detailed that lots of people go sober for weeks or even months before the event as being hungover for training would be tortuous, and that healthy, clean eating tends to be a topic of conversation amongst the fighters.

I asked if she intends to continue these habits after the event, she agreed, telling me that she can “feel the benefit of having more energy” – however, she did reassure me that she will break the sobriety to “properly celebrate”.

At this point it’s pretty obvious to me that I don’t have the discipline to be a boxer, although Tamsin does promise that there are tremendous upsides to what sounds like an life-consuming experience.

She tells me that it’s “like nothing I’ve ever done before” and despite a “different, more intense vibe” at training after everyone found out who they were fighting, she has made a great circle of friends who intend to keep in touch.

On Sunday the 22nd the night was upon us, and as Tamsin walked to the ring while we all cheered for her I couldn’t be more proud. Although when the punches started flying, I made up my mind that spectating was as close to the ring as I’m willing to get.

She was successful in her fight but tells me that it doesn’t matter whether you win or lose as the experience is worth it either way.

Despite the bruises and the black eyes, she still recommended fight night to anyone willing to commit to giving it their all – or you could be like me and get your flatmate to do it so you can live vicariously through them while dressed up on the sidelines.

Jorja Lindsay | Features
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

NEW: Staff at University of Edinburgh set to strike for five days as agreement falls through

Heriot-Watt University students win chance to design tartan for USA’s 250th anniversary

Come on Edinburgh students, it’s time for us to actually start going to our lectures

Latest
peaky blinders grace and tommy

When did Grace die and come back in Peaky Blinders? The creator explains what truly happened

Claudia Cox

Death is never straight forward in this show…

peaky blinders the immortal man film duke shelby

Who is Duke’s mother in the Peaky Blinders film? Tommy Shelby’s many children, explained

Claudia Cox

I need revision flashcards for this film

From the yapper to the snacker: The seven types of KCL students you’ll find in the library

Rebeca Blanco Villamil

You’re probably one of them, don’t lie

Why Tommy’s wife Lizzie Shelby isn’t in Peaky Blinders film, and what happened to her

Ellissa Bain

It wasn’t the same without her

K.O. or N.O. – Will you be Edinburgh fight night’s next champion?

Jorja Lindsay

As Edinburgh’s latest fight night comes to a close, we heard from the fighters to see what it really takes

Creator reveals real reason Arthur Shelby isn’t in the new Peaky Blinders film

Ellissa Bain

This is why his character was killed off

Peaky Blinders movie blunder scene

This Arthur Shelby detail in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a blunder that ruins a key scene

Suchismita Ghosh

Maybe they didn’t watch their own show

Alex Cooper’s chaotic drama that almost ended her career, after Hannah Montana special

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s so much lore

The reason Tom Holland avoided Zendaya’s red carpet appearance for The Drama is so wholesome

Hebe Hancock

He wasn’t there with her

Louis Theroux doc Myron Gaines exposing

Every video Myron Gaines posted ‘exposing’ Louis Theroux while whining about the manosphere doc

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually needs to calm down a bit

peaky blinders grace and tommy

When did Grace die and come back in Peaky Blinders? The creator explains what truly happened

Claudia Cox

Death is never straight forward in this show…

peaky blinders the immortal man film duke shelby

Who is Duke’s mother in the Peaky Blinders film? Tommy Shelby’s many children, explained

Claudia Cox

I need revision flashcards for this film

From the yapper to the snacker: The seven types of KCL students you’ll find in the library

Rebeca Blanco Villamil

You’re probably one of them, don’t lie

Why Tommy’s wife Lizzie Shelby isn’t in Peaky Blinders film, and what happened to her

Ellissa Bain

It wasn’t the same without her

K.O. or N.O. – Will you be Edinburgh fight night’s next champion?

Jorja Lindsay

As Edinburgh’s latest fight night comes to a close, we heard from the fighters to see what it really takes

Creator reveals real reason Arthur Shelby isn’t in the new Peaky Blinders film

Ellissa Bain

This is why his character was killed off

Peaky Blinders movie blunder scene

This Arthur Shelby detail in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a blunder that ruins a key scene

Suchismita Ghosh

Maybe they didn’t watch their own show

Alex Cooper’s chaotic drama that almost ended her career, after Hannah Montana special

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s so much lore

The reason Tom Holland avoided Zendaya’s red carpet appearance for The Drama is so wholesome

Hebe Hancock

He wasn’t there with her

Louis Theroux doc Myron Gaines exposing

Every video Myron Gaines posted ‘exposing’ Louis Theroux while whining about the manosphere doc

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually needs to calm down a bit