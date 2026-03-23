The Tab

Heriot-Watt University students win chance to design tartan for USA’s 250th anniversary

It has been described as a ‘remarkable opportunity’

Jamie Calder | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Students from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh have been given the “remarkable” chance to design a celebratory tartan for America’s 250th anniversary.

The university was invited to make the design by the Scottish Government to create a tartan that encapsulates the historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

The students have submitted their ideas to a panel of experts from both countries, with the winning design due to be revealed in the summer.

The chosen design will be registered with the Scottish Tartan Authority as the official commemorative tartan for the America250 organisation. An initial commemorative run will be produced at Lovat Mill in Hawick in the Scottish Borders.

The designers of the winning tartan will then travel to Washington DC to present the tartan.

Professor Fiona Grant, executive dean of the school of textiles and design, said: “We were delighted to be chosen for this special assignment to mark the America250 celebrations.

“It’s a remarkable opportunity to contribute to a project of real cultural – and lasting – importance while showcasing the breadth of skill, creativity and innovation that define Heriot-Watt’s school of textiles and design.”

Mark Boyce, acting head of the Scottish Government USA, said: “The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is a moment to reflect on the long and historic ties between the United States and Scotland.

“A commemorative tartan is the perfect symbol of this interwoven relationship that continues to thrive through trade, education, culture and diaspora.

“We are delighted to bring this opportunity to the students at Heriot-Watt University, who are developing skills and creativity to help secure the future of Scotland’s unique tartans and textiles.”

Each submission had to meet a number of criteria, including the historical and cultural relevance of the tartan design, the creativity and originality of the pattern and supporting narrative, its public appeal and the potential for ceremonial and commercial use.

Five Heriot-Watt students have been shortlisted, with the university saying the inspiration behind their designs is “as diverse as the samples they’ve woven”.

The finalists are Kaci McEwan, Elisabeth Fandke, Iris Morley, Grace Nicholls and Megan Beattie.

The tartan project is part of a wider programme of activity around America250 and the America-Scotland relationship, and reflects the role Scotland has played in shaping the history of the United States.

Featured image via Google Maps.

Jamie Calder | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum
Latest
love island belle harrison

Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Harrison has already met Belle’s celebrity dad

Passenger speaks out after plane crash in New York

‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

Kieran Galpin

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His beliefs around women are disgusting

London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

Romilly Goddard

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

hstikkytokky daddy issues manosphere doc etc

HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

Claudia Cox

We’ve all wondered this

Analysis: How viable is Nottingham University’s Malaysia campus amidst job and course cuts?

Hareem Babar

The university is owed millions of pounds by its Malaysia campus

Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

Hayley Soen

‘You guys are wild, man’

Xinhua/Shutterstock

‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Kieran Galpin

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show

‘You can’t price your life’: Ex Manchester student and meningitis survivor urges vaccine

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Sophia Speirs was left deaf in one ear after contracting meningitis at 19

love island belle harrison

Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Harrison has already met Belle’s celebrity dad

Passenger speaks out after plane crash in New York

‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

Kieran Galpin

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His beliefs around women are disgusting

London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

Romilly Goddard

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

hstikkytokky daddy issues manosphere doc etc

HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

Claudia Cox

We’ve all wondered this

Analysis: How viable is Nottingham University’s Malaysia campus amidst job and course cuts?

Hareem Babar

The university is owed millions of pounds by its Malaysia campus

Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

Hayley Soen

‘You guys are wild, man’

Xinhua/Shutterstock

‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Kieran Galpin

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show

‘You can’t price your life’: Ex Manchester student and meningitis survivor urges vaccine

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Sophia Speirs was left deaf in one ear after contracting meningitis at 19