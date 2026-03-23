Heriot-Watt University students win chance to design tartan for USA’s 250th anniversary

It has been described as a ‘remarkable opportunity’

7 hours ago

Students from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh have been given the “remarkable” chance to design a celebratory tartan for America’s 250th anniversary.

The university was invited to make the design by the Scottish Government to create a tartan that encapsulates the historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

The students have submitted their ideas to a panel of experts from both countries, with the winning design due to be revealed in the summer.

The chosen design will be registered with the Scottish Tartan Authority as the official commemorative tartan for the America250 organisation. An initial commemorative run will be produced at Lovat Mill in Hawick in the Scottish Borders.

The designers of the winning tartan will then travel to Washington DC to present the tartan.

Professor Fiona Grant, executive dean of the school of textiles and design, said: “We were delighted to be chosen for this special assignment to mark the America250 celebrations.

“It’s a remarkable opportunity to contribute to a project of real cultural – and lasting – importance while showcasing the breadth of skill, creativity and innovation that define Heriot-Watt’s school of textiles and design.”

Mark Boyce, acting head of the Scottish Government USA, said: “The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is a moment to reflect on the long and historic ties between the United States and Scotland.

“A commemorative tartan is the perfect symbol of this interwoven relationship that continues to thrive through trade, education, culture and diaspora.

“We are delighted to bring this opportunity to the students at Heriot-Watt University, who are developing skills and creativity to help secure the future of Scotland’s unique tartans and textiles.”

Each submission had to meet a number of criteria, including the historical and cultural relevance of the tartan design, the creativity and originality of the pattern and supporting narrative, its public appeal and the potential for ceremonial and commercial use.

Five Heriot-Watt students have been shortlisted, with the university saying the inspiration behind their designs is “as diverse as the samples they’ve woven”.

The finalists are Kaci McEwan, Elisabeth Fandke, Iris Morley, Grace Nicholls and Megan Beattie.

The tartan project is part of a wider programme of activity around America250 and the America-Scotland relationship, and reflects the role Scotland has played in shaping the history of the United States.

Featured image via Google Maps.