Unaired scenes from MAFS Australia 2026 add context to why Juliette despises Joel

2 hours ago

Juliette and Joel’s relationship on MAFS Australia is really, erm, unique. Juliette is clearly not a big fan of her husband Joel, but viewers didn’t really see the loathing build up. It all seemed to come out of nowhere. Unaired scenes from MAFS Australia add some much-needed context as to why Juliette suddenly hated Joel so much.

Joel and Juliette had a big row in a deleted scene shown on MAFS Australia: After the Dinner Party. Joel and Juliette were in their apartment. Juliette shouted: “Today, you’ve come with f**king knives. I don’t respect that, and I’m done today.”

Joel began to say: “I was just trying to get to the bottom of…”

“…You can try again after you’ve apologised,” Juliette cut in, “bye!”

Joel replied: “Okay, cool, well you know where to find me… alright.”

Juliette then left, and told a producer “I’m p*ssed off. He’s never spoken to a women in his life before, besides his mother.”

On MAFS Unleashed , Juliette went into more detail about their marriage then we saw on TV. She claimed she did really try with him on the honeymoon. “I did give it a crack. There were some ups and downs, and I think that’s when I just realised I was a little bit not able to form the attraction to him yet. And so, we were not sleeping on the same bed. I was sleeping on the couch a lot.”

She continued: “There [were] a lot of back and forths. People are asking for context, and I definitely get that. I just feel uncomfortable throwing people under the best and saying stuff in a negative light about them. Like, I know he’s obviously not doing the same, and the show’s obviously showing my bad sides, for sure. But there’s been stuff where I did have to report some stuff to producers and they had to have chats with him.”

Juliette did not elaborate on what she meant by that. She did add: “I tried to communicate so many times about stuff, and I just feel like it was going” – she mimed something going over someone’s head. Apparently, “There was a lot of beautiful, positive moments that weren’t shown.” For instance, we didn’t see Juliette and Joel go out on two dates just before the retreat. On the Friday, they “hit four different pubs” and “had a real passionate kiss”. On the Sunday, they watched movies.

Joel has also spilled about unaired moments from his marriage to Juliette. On MAFS Unleashed, he said being paired with Juliette was “a nightmare”. Yikes.

We missed a big moment from their wedding. Joel narrated: “The first red flag was Juliette walked down the aisle and we met for the first time. We did the vows and we kissed and I walk left, she walks right. Soon as that happened, she starts going aggro at one of the producers, like, ‘I didn’t ask for a man who’s 41 years old. Why did you pair me with a guy that’s 41 years old? Blah blah blah blah blah.’ And then the producer said, ‘Juliette, you know, he’s actually 31.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, he’s got 7,000 grey hairs. I thought he was 41.'”

They had their first rift later on that day. Joel continued: “When the wedding finished, we went in the limo, and that was the first time we had a one-on-one time together. And then she started having a got at me about the speeches. And I was a bit puzzled, because I thought they were great … and when you’re meeting someone for the first time, just be chill! Don’t try to pick fights!”

Joel’s account of the honeymoon was rather different to Juliette’s. He called it “hell”. “We had a few nice moments, and apart from that, she was miserable and she was cold towards me. She was rejecting. She didn’t want to connect with me. She didn’t want to go on dates with me. We went on one date on the first night, and then after that, she was just pushing me away.”

He claimed that on the second night of their honeymoon, he suggested they planned another date night, and she said, “No, I’m feeling tired. I don’t want to do it.”

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