Are MAFS Australia’s Juliette and Joel still together? She had one more bombshell after filming

3 hours ago

After watching the most recent episodes of MAFS Australia 2026, you might not think the question of if Juliette and Joel are still together really needs answering. There’s not exactly much love there, let’s be real.

At dinner party four, it all kicked off. Juliette wouldn’t let go her claims that Joel had called himself “the star of the show” when we all saw that wasn’t exactly what he said, and she’d completely twisted his words. She then branded him a “c*nt” in front of the whole group. And now, cut footage has revealed Juliette had an entire premeditated plan to bring down her groom in this moment.

That being said, worse has happened in the wild world of MAFS, and couples have turned it around. So, what’s going on here?

So, are Juliette and Joel still together after MAFS Australia 2026?

Right, so what’s the latest on Juliette Chae and Joel Moses after MAFS? Their wedding was chaos, then they had a real turning point on their honeymoon, but it all came crashing down when he nitty gritty of the experiment kicked in.

Spoiler alert, but they don’t make it to the end of the experiment. They have a further argument when Bec accuses Juliette of also dropping the C-word when talking about her, and Joel doesn’t back his bride up. Because of this lack of support, Juliette walks.

Talking to Joel, Juliette says: “No, f*ck off! I’m done, you are such a dog and a pig! That was really gaslighting. I’m going back to Melbourne! You completely threw me under the bus. You are so evil!”

However, it was *still* not over there. In a TikTok Live with former bride Awhina, Joel read a text message he has claimed Juliette sent him after they quit the show.

It said: “The night before when we were intimate, you backed me completely about how vile Bec’s comments were, and you loved how I planned to expose her with the texts until you realised I was being made to be the martyr. If you back me, you’d go down with me, but you switched quickly, that was a reflection of the first commitment ceremony.

“You have broken my heart completely and Australia will eventually see that. I think you should take a good hard look at yourself. After we were intimate, you turned on me the next day. I hope you know no woman will ever subject herself to this type of torture that you’ve put me through. You were raised by such an amazing woman, I honestly expected more.”

Joel then said he never replied and simply blocked Juliette instead. He laughed at the rant, and moved on. So yeah, they’re not together now.

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