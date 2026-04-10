Cut footage shows Juliette had twisted premeditated plan to bring down Joel at MAFS dinner party

3 hours ago

Unseen footage has proven MAFS Australia 2026 bride Juliette had a plan to bring down her groom Joel at the dinner party. In the most recent dinner party shown, Juliette erupted at Joel over claims he called himself a “star”.

On the show, Juliette told the rest of the cast Joel had told her he’s “the star of the show” and accused him of being “performative” in their relationship. She called him a liar, and branded everything he said “BS” and “fake”. She then dropped the c-word in a shocking moment.

However, what we saw was that Joel had actually said Juliette didn’t “see the star” in him, and then she continued to misquote him to the rest of the group. “She savaged my reputation in front of the whole group,” Joel said. “She’s lied. It’s not true.”

At the time, it looked really random why Juliette was doing this. Why was she being so nasty about the comments? Why did she continue to lie about what he had said to her? Well, unseen footage might have the answers. It would appear she had a plan to bring down Joel in this moment, all along.

In unseen footage from before the dinner party, Juliette told a MAFS producer she had a plan to “villainise” Joel and “turn this whole group against him.”

She said: “I’m now f*cking p*ssed off. He’s never spoken to a woman in his life before, besides his mother. He’s now trying to like, pin me up into being the villain. Done. I’m gonna f*cking villainise him. I’ll turn the whole entire group against him then. I’m like actually p*ssed off. I’m very, very angry.”

On After the Dinner Party, Joel then said the “thing that worried” him most was that Juliette’s behaviour at the dinner party was “premeditated”. He called what she did “bone-chilling”. Despite this, Juliette said she “didn’t have any intention of having a blow up” and “felt triggered”.

The host then dismissed that, and told Juliette the footage proved she had clear “intention” to turn the group against Joel and “create this fire”.

Juliette said: “Sometimes I just get so angry. I’m like, ‘F*ck this. I’m done. You’re in the bin.’ That’s what I felt.”

Hmm, very telling.

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