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MAFS Australia’s Joel slams Stella for ‘utterly appalling’ behaviour in an unaired scene

‘Loving, kind people do not attack their partner’s masculinity’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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In a cast full of “mean girls”, Stella has stuck out for seeming to be a somewhat reasonable person. But unexpectedly, one groom has a bone to pick with her. Joel has fired off at Stella for how she behaved in an unaired moment from a MAFS dinner party.

Joel popped up on Reddit once again to respond to MAFS viewers’ queries.  He wrote: “I cannot hide the truth any longer. Stella has conned everyone into thinking she is authentic, spiritual, wise and empathetic. In fact, she is the antithesis of all those qualities.”

Joel described an unaired scene from the fourth commitment ceremony. He claimed: “The moment I realised who Stella really was, was at the [fourth commitment ceremony], when Juliette launched a tirade of abuse against me. We rejoined the couch after I set firm boundaries with Juliette. Juliette, as she does, was crying and looking devastated, trying to get attention by playing the victim.

Juliette, Filip and Stella at the fourth dinner party mafs australia 2026

Juliette, Filip and Stella at the fourth dinner party
(Image via Channel 4)

“Stella comes over to console her and support her in a really overtly caring way, which I found utterly appalling. Why would such a supposedly kind, wise, empathetic person show support to such an evil monster like Juliette?

“Loving, kind people do not attack their partner’s masculinity and belittle them for not wanting to go to lunch, which you all witnessed. She was prepared to break up with him if he didn’t move to Sydney, told him to get a vasectomy because she didn’t like condoms. Controlling.”

By the way, Filip hasn’t ever accused Stella of being “controlling” in their relationship. He’s actually defended her behaviour during conflicts with other participants. “From the absolute start of the experiment, she handled herself with grace and respect,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

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A post shared by Stella (@mickstella_)

Juliette has issued an apology over her behaviour towards Joel during the fourth dinner party, and said she feels “f**king awful” about it. On the MAFS After The Dinner Party show, she said: “Everything was just completely foggy and blurry. I feel like I was just completely wigging out.”

Another unaired moment rubbed Joel the wrong way. He wasn’t impressed with a piece of advise that Stella offered him and Juliette. He wrote: “During [the third dinner party] the very wise and all-knowing spiritual guru Stella said, “Just don’t [go] to the low levels of offending each other.’ I mean, laughable.”

Another user asked Joel whether he Stella and Filip’s relationship seemed genuine to him. Joel replied: “Fil is a genuine bloke, that man has not got a bad bone in his body. His heart is pure. Stella is a fake fraud.”

Er, wouldn’t a “fake fraud” actually be someone really authentic? Anyway, you get the sentiment.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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