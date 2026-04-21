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MAFS’ Scott reveals wild demand Gia kept making off camera that ‘pushed him away’

It’s so unfair

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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It looks like things are about to kick off between Scott and Gia on MAFS Australia after she left the commitment ceremony without even telling him, but it sounds like it’s been brewing for a long while off-camera. The pair (mainly Gia) always make out like everything is going great, but apparently, there was a lot more going on behind the scenes.

In an interview after the show, Scott has revealed that around the time of the fifth commitment ceremony and feedback week, which is coming up, Gia kept making one huge demand that gave him the ick. Scott claims she was  “pretty much trying to force” him to say “I love you”. Yuck!

“You can’t force someone to tell you they love you when they’re not there yet, especially because of her involvement in drama. It just turned me off,” Scott told Nine. “She was making comments to me saying, ‘I just want someone to get on their knees and beg for me’. When you make these sorts of comments, it just pushes me away.”

Credit: Channel Nine

Scott continued: “When the cameras weren’t around, she would say, ‘I can get any guy I want. I can do this. I can do that.’ I asked, ‘Why are you saying these things to bring me down?’ I wasn’t biting, I wasn’t giving her anything back, and she just didn’t like my reaction because I was always calm.”

Gia spoke about wanting Scott to say those three magic words first in front of the experts, saying: “[Scott] knows where I’m at and I need him to say it first to be honest.” But she failed to mention how much pressure she was putting on her husband to say it when he wasn’t ready. So unfair.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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