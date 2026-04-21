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MAFS Australia’s Stella reveals ‘stressful condom situation’ that caused vasectomy comment

Here’s the missing context

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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During the latest MAFS Australia commitment ceremony, everyone was absolutely shocked when Stella suggested that Filip get a vasectomy because she “didn’t want to take pills,” but there’s actually a lot more to it. In an interview after the show, the MAFS bride has opened up about the “stressful” situation which caused the whole chat.

While sitting on the sofa in front of the experts, Stella opened up about the fact that she and Filip weren’t having any sex, before admitting that she suggested he “get the snip”. When asked why they didn’t just use condoms, she said she “didn’t like them” – but that’s not the only reason.

Speaking on the Robbie and Carly for Breakfast radio show, Stella explained that they had a “situation” with a condom, which got Filip really “stressed”. She didn’t go into too much detail, but it sounds like it broke or came off, and Filip got terrified that she was going to be pregnant.

Credit: Channel Nine

“We had a situation with the condom that ended up being very stressful for Filip to digest because he personally had his life experiences where he wouldn’t want to risk to fall pregnant this early in the relationship and it’s a very big thing for him,” she explained.

“And I said ‘Look I’m not here for a short amount of time and we’re both on the same page and if you have this big fear of having a child when you’re not yet ready, I’m happy to go all the way because I want to prove I’m ride or die’,” Stella continued, speaking about a vasectomy.

“However many years later down the road we decide to have kids, we can still deal with that, even if you do the snip at the end of the day, because I don’t want my person to live in fear.”

In another interview with Daily Mail Australia, Stella explained that Filip was really “paranoid” of making someone “randomly pregnant” and she only wanted kids if she was in a happy marriage too.

“I am also never going to go back on birth control as it affects hormones for women. As I am well versed in the area of going through miscarriage, birth control and hormones affecting the body, the easiest solution was a vasectomy. It’s 15 minutes. It’s safe. It’s reversible. And you can always access sperm when you need it,” she continued.

Filip said he’d never considered getting the snip before, but the whole situation actually opened his eyes to how much pressure is put on women to provide the birth control in a relationship.

“I had a fear of getting someone pregnant as all us men do when we are involved with someone intimately. Never ever considered to get the snip for anyone. I’ve never been offered a solution like that before by anyone,” he said.

“I guess this brings up a solid discussion though as to why the expectation that women will always be the ones taking one for the team as you can do it as a man as well.” Well, now the whole situation makes a lot more sense.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia’s Stella reveals ‘stressful condom situation’ that caused vasectomy comment

Ellissa Bain

Here’s the missing context