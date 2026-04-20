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A member of the MAFS Australia 2026 team shares who the ‘rudest’ groom is and didn’t hold back

‘From day one we saw a side that was not nice’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Let’s be real, being called rude is probably the least of most of the MAFS Australia 2026 cast members’ worries. They’ve been called a lot worse, and the drama this year has been way beyond “rude”.

That being said, someone very, very close to the show, who has met them all, has shared who out of this bunch of chaos merchants was the absolute worst. They really didn’t hold back with their comments.

Following MAFS: After The Experiment, a final episode of the After the Dinner Party show that aired when the season came to an end in Australia, hosts Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley have dished all. They spoke about groom Danny Hewitt, who *without spoilers* has a bit of a fall from grace heading his way for us watching in the UK.

The hosting pair called him out as the rudest groom, and also said he was the “most defensive” of the cast, having spoken to them all on behalf of the show.

Danny on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

“From day one, even when he was very, very loved by the public and the questioning wasn’t even abrasive, if it was in any way challenging of his person, he was the only one that instantly got into the defence mode,” Laura told New Idea.

“And he was very hard to speak to because he constantly speaks over the top of you… he continuously spoke over the top of us, and it was incredibly rude.” She added: “We definitely saw a side that was not as nice.”

Groom Tyson Gordon has also been called out for talking over people and being rude, but the hosts said his behaviour wasn’t the same as Danny’s. They said unlike Tyson, Danny is good at “getting himself out of trouble”.

Laura added: “He can talk in circles, and I think that he uses a word salad.  If he continuously is speaking, then you don’t get a chance to rebut his speaking; he’s learned that that’s a really good way of kind of bamboozling the person.”

Britt went on to further describe Danny as “difficult” and “abrasive” in the last conversation she had with him. She added: “He really wants to come on to explain himself and have a bit of a redemption arc, and I’m not convinced we got there, but you’ll have to [see].”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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