The heartless comments Tyson made about his mum and why she didn’t go to his MAFS wedding

3 hours ago

It’s curtains for Tyson and Stephanie. After just a couple of weeks on MAFS Australia, he dramatically quit the show and left his bride behind. Before this, there had been multiple discussions about how Tyson acted around women. And now, some comments Tyson made about his mum at his MAFS wedding have only added to this.

Tyson’s views are controversial. That much is for sure. He said he wanted a “traditional” and “submissive” wife, and Stephanie constantly said she felt as though Tyson only liked her when she was quiet. At the commitment ceremony, Tyson only addressed “great guy” MAFS expert John, and didn’t pay any attention to Mel or Alessandra. He seemed to think that addressing how Alessandra looked was enough.

Prior to this, people had noticed that only men came to support Tyson at his wedding to Steph. A group of guys were in the congregation, with not a woman in sight. Now, some comments Tyson made towards his mum during his MAFS wedding have clarified why she wasn’t there.

Stephanie spoke to former MAFS Australia bride, Ella Ding, on her podcast The Ella Era. She spoke about the moment she realised Tyson had no women supporting him, and what he then said.

“We made it through the vows but, by our little photo shoot, I had noticed his audience. Even Alissa [Fay] said it, as she was sat behind his family. She was like, ‘Where are all the women?’. I had two gay guys and four women in my party,” Stephanie explained.

“I was like, ‘Where’s your mum?’ He made a couple of rogue comments about that. He commented on her being a bit self-conscious about her weight. He then went into how he encourages her to go to the gym and how she doesn’t like it.

“I’m the same with my mum, but I wouldn’t go out calling my mum fat when I’ve got a microphone on me on Australian national television.”

Ummm, what?!

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