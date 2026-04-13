First person returning in MAFS spin-off revealed as iconic bride who was wronged on the show

7 hours ago

The first person returning for the new MAFS spin-off has been revealed, and she’s an iconic bride who definitely derserves a second chance at love.

Earlier this year, Married at First Sight announced a new show, and I’ll be honest, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since. It’s called Second Marriage at First Sight, and the premise is wild.

Basically, the series will have cast members from the UK and Australia versions of the show, and they will marry new strangers, from the other side of the world. Former UK cast members will be matched with an Australian newbie, and the Australian former participants with a new member of the British public.

There will be 24 episodes of the new show, being called SMAFS, and Channel 4 has promised eight legendary MAFS cast members are going to be involved. That’s four from the UK, four from Australia.

Now, the first former cast member taking part has been revealed. According to The Sun, we’re getting Emma Barnes from MAFS UK 2024 back on our screens. She was partnered up with Caspar on the 2024 series, but things didn’t work out.

From day one of the experiment it looked ropey for Emma and Caspar. He said she reminded him of his sister, he made comments about her appearance and weight. Ultimately, they quit the show. Going on the show for a second time is the redemption she deserves.

An insider said: “MAFS UK fans fell in love with Emma when she starred on the show in 2024. She had a difficult time with her husband, Caspar, who told her he wasn’t attracted to curvier women, and watching how Emma dealt with this blow made her a firm favourite with viewers.

“While she and Casper didn’t work out, Casper has gone on to get married in real life, and now hopefully Emma will get her shot at a happy ending. She has had meetings with Channel 4 bosses about starring on Second Marriage At First Sight, which will see her paired with an Australian groom.

“The final casting line-up hasn’t been decided yet, but Emma has been in talks for weeks and the show producers love her – they think audiences will be desperate to see her try and find love again.”

Think you want to get involved? Applications for SMAFS are currently still open, if you fancy marrying a former cast member.

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