The Tab

First person returning in MAFS spin-off revealed as iconic bride who was wronged on the show

She deserves a second wedding more than anyone

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The first person returning for the new MAFS spin-off has been revealed, and she’s an iconic bride who definitely derserves a second chance at love.

Earlier this year, Married at First Sight announced a new show, and I’ll be honest, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since. It’s called Second Marriage at First Sight, and the premise is wild.

Basically, the series will have cast members from the UK and Australia versions of the show, and they will marry new strangers, from the other side of the world. Former UK cast members will be matched with an Australian newbie, and the Australian former participants with a new member of the British public.

There will be 24 episodes of the new show, being called SMAFS, and Channel 4 has promised eight legendary MAFS cast members are going to be involved. That’s four from the UK, four from Australia.

Now, the first former cast member taking part has been revealed. According to The Sun, we’re getting Emma Barnes from MAFS UK 2024 back on our screens. She was partnered up with Caspar on the 2024 series, but things didn’t work out.

Emma when she was first on MAFS

via E4

From day one of the experiment it looked ropey for Emma and Caspar. He said she reminded him of his sister, he made comments about her appearance and weight. Ultimately, they quit the show. Going on the show for a second time is the redemption she deserves.

An insider said: “MAFS UK fans fell in love with Emma when she starred on the show in 2024. She had a difficult time with her husband, Caspar, who told her he wasn’t attracted to curvier women, and watching how Emma dealt with this blow made her a firm favourite with viewers.

“While she and Casper didn’t work out, Casper has gone on to get married in real life, and now hopefully Emma will get her shot at a happy ending.  She has had meetings with Channel 4 bosses about starring on Second Marriage At First Sight, which will see her paired with an Australian groom.

“The final casting line-up hasn’t been decided yet, but Emma has been in talks for weeks and the show producers love her – they think audiences will be desperate to see her try and find love again.”

Think you want to get involved? Applications for SMAFS are currently still open, if you fancy marrying a former cast member.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Bec says she’s been left unemployable and has hit rock bottom after MAFS Australia 2026

Bec hooked up with another MAFS groom during filming in shock couple swap that won’t air?!

Guys, new MAFS spin-off means you can marry former cast members and applications are open

Latest

£60k to £500k: How much the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 cast got paid the first time

Ellissa Bain

They’re all there for the paycheck

The $15million lawsuit Moriah Wilson’s family won against Kaitlin Armstrong, that was cut by Netflix

Hayley Soen

There’s a dark reason they had to file it

It’s not over: A sinister update on Sam Bateman’s group after the Netflix documentary

Kieran Galpin

He’s serving 50 years, but his group is still going

euphoria how old is rue timeline ages etc

How old are the Euphoria characters in season three? The complete timeline, fully explained

Claudia Cox

Woah, Jules and Rue fell for each other quickly

euphoria season three looks different reason

Here’s the actual reason Euphoria season three looks like a totally different show

Claudia Cox

The new episodes were filmed in a very different way

Moriah Wilson’s final Instagram post before she was tragically killed is so heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

Her entire feed is untouched

Here’s what Kaitlin Armstrong’s life in jail is really like, according to an ex-inmate

Ellissa Bain

She’s not allowed to leave her cell

mafs australia 2026 jobs linkedins

The real jobs of the MAFS Australia 2026 cast, according to their shameless LinkedIns

Claudia Cox

Steph is secretly a corporate girl boss

coachella 2026 influencer outfits

Okay, here’s how much these insanely expensive influencer outfits cost at Coachella

Francesca Eke

Cinzia’s hat alone cost £1,261

Everyone’s getting the ‘chicken ick’ mid-bite, and an expert has finally explained why

Hebe Hancock

It affects women way more than men

£60k to £500k: How much the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 cast got paid the first time

Ellissa Bain

They’re all there for the paycheck

The $15million lawsuit Moriah Wilson’s family won against Kaitlin Armstrong, that was cut by Netflix

Hayley Soen

There’s a dark reason they had to file it

It’s not over: A sinister update on Sam Bateman’s group after the Netflix documentary

Kieran Galpin

He’s serving 50 years, but his group is still going

euphoria how old is rue timeline ages etc

How old are the Euphoria characters in season three? The complete timeline, fully explained

Claudia Cox

Woah, Jules and Rue fell for each other quickly

euphoria season three looks different reason

Here’s the actual reason Euphoria season three looks like a totally different show

Claudia Cox

The new episodes were filmed in a very different way

Moriah Wilson’s final Instagram post before she was tragically killed is so heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

Her entire feed is untouched

Here’s what Kaitlin Armstrong’s life in jail is really like, according to an ex-inmate

Ellissa Bain

She’s not allowed to leave her cell

mafs australia 2026 jobs linkedins

The real jobs of the MAFS Australia 2026 cast, according to their shameless LinkedIns

Claudia Cox

Steph is secretly a corporate girl boss

coachella 2026 influencer outfits

Okay, here’s how much these insanely expensive influencer outfits cost at Coachella

Francesca Eke

Cinzia’s hat alone cost £1,261

Everyone’s getting the ‘chicken ick’ mid-bite, and an expert has finally explained why

Hebe Hancock

It affects women way more than men