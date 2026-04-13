Bec hooked up with another MAFS groom during filming in shock couple swap that won’t air?!

5 hours ago

So, it’s been reported that Bec Zacharia hooked up with another groom during filming for MAFS Australia 2026?! During the series, she’s seemed all in on her husband Danny Hewitt, and the question has been more about whether he’s as into her, as she is for him.

But now, a new claim has changed this. Apparently Bec got with someone else! What about all that drama with if Danny was flirting with Gia and saying she was his type?! Was this going on at the same time?!

The show has now wrapped in Australia, and at the weekend, The Daily Mail had a big party with the cast members. There, it would appear things got a bit loose and people started spilling all.

In a messy bathroom conversation, fellow bride Rebecca Zukowski claimed Bec had been intimate with another groom, that wasn’t her partner Danny.

“A bride and a groom who were not matched played tongue hockey. Do you want to know who it is? Bec and Farmer Luke,” she claimed. It was claimed they got together at Gia’s birthday party, that was earlier this year.

Luke left the show quite early on, after his marriage with Mel didn’t work out. In interview with Daily Mail Australia, the groom said he found watching the show back very “traumatic”.

He said: “For some reason the first week, second week [of watching the show back], I wasn’t enjoying it at all. I realised I feel like I actually had a bit of PTSD. I’d been in this experiment with Mel and just wasn’t really treated nicely.”

Luke doesn’t regret going on the show, though. “I don’t regret being on the show, even though it was a pretty sour experience. I feel like I still learned a lot about myself and I made a lot of cool friends in the process,” he added.

Friends and maybe more?

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