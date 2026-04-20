A second former MAFS bride lined-up for new spin-off, and she deserves another wedding

She was matched with someone who got kicked off the show

4 hours ago

The second bride lined up for the new MAFS spin-off has been revealed. Earlier this year, Married at First Sight announced a new show called Second Marriage at First Sight, and now more information about the returning cast is being revealed.

The series will feature former cast members from the UK and Australia versions of the show, and they will marry new strangers, from the other side of the world. Former UK cast members will be matched with an Australian newbie, and the Australian former participants with a new member of the British public.

There will be 24 episodes of the new show, being called SMAFS, and Channel 4 has promised eight legendary MAFS cast members are going to be involved. That’s four from the UK, four from Australia.

According to The Sun, MAFS UK 2023 bride Jay Howard has been in meetings about returning to the show. Jay was married to Luke Worley, who was axed from the show following a physical altercation with fellow groom, Jordan Gayle. This meant Jay also had to cut short her time in the experiment.

A source told the publication: “Jay is in the mix to have another shot at love. She was very popular with viewers, who loved her feisty yet vulnerable nature, and while things didn’t work out with Luke, she proved to be a very memorable bride.

“Channel 4 is keen to see Jay on the franchise again, and think she would bring both heart and humour to the Second Marriage At First Sight spin off. The final line-up is still to be confirmed at the moment, but it’s looking promising for Jay.”

The first cast member rumoured to be coming back was revealed last week. It’s been said that Emma Barnes from MAFS UK 2024 will be back on our screens. She was partnered up with Caspar on the 2024 series, but things didn’t work out. So now, we have two brides who are very much deserving of a second chance.

So, do you think you want to get involved? Applications for SMAFS are currently still open, if you fancy marrying a former cast member.

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