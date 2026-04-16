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Gia has broken down exactly what it was like to film MAFS Australia, and how much she was paid

Shock, she was scouted

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia 2026 bride Gia Fleur has broken down her experience of what it was like to film for the show, including the application process and how much she was paid. Gia has been a divisive figure this year, and has been at the centre of some of the show’s biggest dramas.

Now, in a TikTok video, she has spoken about her experience, for anyone else who might want to apply for the show. She shared the ins and outs of the application process, and the following filming schedule, and more behind the scenes bits of info.

@giafleurbaby

Should you go on Mafs? Any questions please put them below #mafs #mafsaustralia #mafsau

♬ original sound – GIA

Gia was scouted for MAFS Australia 2026

Shock! Horror! Gia was scouted to be on the show, when one of the MAFS casting directors DMd her. They then sent her an application questionnaire, which was full of questions about her dating history and life.

Gia explained the application process was months long, and included Zoom calls with producers – some of which we see on the show, when they go through their audition tapes. You’re then left for a bit whilst the show tries to find you a match, and if you’re lucky enough to get one, it’s full speed ahead!

The next stage is a bit more serious. Gia explained: “You go to the doctor’s and get a bunch of blood-work done, a urine sample, and they check you for [STIs]. Just to see if you have any health conditions or what they need to account for.” She then said there are further psych and personality tests.

Filming can be for up to 16 hours per day

MAFS Australia 2026 bride Gia Fleur

via E4

Gia then went on to explain some of the rules, once you get in the cast. Filming days can be up to 16-hours long, and you’re not allowed on your phone. Dinner parties are sometimes filmed after midnight.

The cast members have strict curfews, and are assigned producers who will oversee each couple in the apartments. Gia joked you’ll get told off a lot for breaking any rules. “You can’t talk to other cast mates… even if you go ‘hey’, they’ll [producers] get angry at you someone will come out and tell you off,” she said.

“The worst parts of you are going to be amplified times 100, and that’s what they’re going to show,” Gia said. “If you think you’re going to get the love of your life, you’re probably going to get the opposite of what you asked for.”

She added: “Be prepared to potentially lose your job, your reputation, [or] your family and friends reaching out to you.”

How much are you paid to go on MAFS?

Gia called the pay “minimum wage” and claimed cast would receive a daily rate of $150, alongside a weekly food allowance of $125.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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