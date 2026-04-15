‘Stressful, traumatising’: Danny says *he* was worst affected by Bec’s comments at MAFS retreat

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Danny has spoken out following the tumultuous MAFS Australia 2026 retreat, and I’ll be real here, his response isn’t exactly what I expected.

It all kicked off at the retreat. What should have been a chill and relaxing period of time away from the apartments for the couples was anything but. Bec casually dropped that Rachel and Steven had “finger banged” and then all hell broke loose.

Rachel got really upset about how she’d been spoken about, and Bec continued to bring it up. She laughed about it with the group, and joked about getting merch with the tag line written across it. She even suggested the couple thank her husband Danny, for “encouraging” them to be intimate.

Following the chaos, Danny has done an interview with Daily Mail Australia. He’s, quite wildly, claimed the person who was most affected by all this drama was in fact… him. Not poor Rachel who had her business flung in everyone’s faces, but him. Yeah, really.

“It was stressful to be fair… stressful, a bit triggering,” he said, before talking about watching the retreat back. “Bit of PTSD, you know what I mean? I probably should’ve just not watched it and gone to the pub instead.”

Danny said that Bec saying what she said placed him in a lose-lose situation. He added: “I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t. If I don’t stick up for Bec I’d be called a sh*t husband. But when I do stick up for her, she’s not always in the right. I just had to pick which loss I wanted to take.”

He also spoke more about his bride Bec’s behaviour, and her inability to read the room. He said she should have known better than to pick on Rachel.

“You’ve got to be able to read a room,” Danny said. “We know Rachel’s sensitive. If you cracked that joke about me, I couldn’t care less. But Rachel is sensitive, so Bec probably should have read the room a little bit better. With that being said, it was a joke. There was no malice meant in the joke.”

According to Danny, the comment came during what had been the best positive night of the entire experiment for the group. “That night had been the best night in our season’s history,” he said.

“There had been no arguing, everyone had got along, we’d had pizza, we were at the retreat. It was unbelievable. Production asked Bec to finish the night with a speech. She cracked a few jokes in there about a few people and they all landed. And then the last joke at the end… boom. It was a nuclear bomb.”

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