The Tab

The vulgar comment Bec made about Rachel and Steven’s s*x life that MAFS had to bleep out

No wonder Rachel was so upset

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The MAFS Australia 2026 retreat has just kicked off, and straight away it’s been met with drama. On the first night, at the welcome drinks, all hell broke loose between Bec and Rachel. That was after Bec made an unwelcome, and quite frankly gross, comment about Rachel’s s*x life with groom Steven.

Arriving at the MAFS retreat, Rachel and Steven announced to the group they had taken a further step in their intimacy together. The couple had previously struggled with getting through the physical intimacy barrier. After this, Stella and Filip revealed they had said “I love you”. There was lots to shout about.

And shout is exactly what Bec did. But, Channel 4 bleeped the comments out, as they aired pre the watershed. Bec said Rachel and Steven had “finger banged”.

Bec at MAFS Australia retreat

via E4

She then said it again in front of the whole group. Bec said:  “We’ve had I love yous. We’ve had a couple who I thought could not come back from the brink of hell, and we’ve had finger bangs!”

The words weren’t taken well. “It’s not funny,” Rachel told her. “I shared with you guys openly that we took intimacy to a new level, which is really important for Steven and I, and you just made a joke of it.”

Rachel at MAFS Australia retreat

via E4

Bec didn’t let it go, mind you. She shouted about how Rachel and Steven had her husband Danny “to thank” for “encouraging” them to get intimate.

“I did not mean [the comment] with malice,” Bec said later on the show. “But all of a sudden, it’s World War Three.” She then joked she would get the tag line made into a merch line, and continued to laugh at Rachel and Steven’s expense. Ouch.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

MAFS bride accused of a scandalous s*x act in dinner party from hell moment that was cut

The heartless comments Tyson made about his mum and why she didn’t go to his MAFS wedding

Bec says she’s been left unemployable and has hit rock bottom after MAFS Australia 2026

Latest

The four chilling details about Kaitlin Armstrong that Netflix missed out of Moriah Wilson doc

Hayley Soen

The police interviews were so much worse

euphoria season three is rue sober she looks it here tbh

Is Rue really sober in Euphoria season three? Here are the answers, because it’s confusing

Claudia Cox

A blind-and-you’ll-miss-it moment did explain this

The vulgar comment Bec made about Rachel and Steven’s s*x life that MAFS had to bleep out

Hayley Soen

No wonder Rachel was so upset

Will Jules appear in Euphoria season three, after her absence from the first episode?!

Hebe Hancock

Don’t panic yet

mafs joel juliette australia 2026

Unaired MAFS moments explain why Joel and Juliette suddenly stop feuding at the retreat

Claudia Cox

Omg, they ‘hooked up’ off-camera?!

Explained: The fresh beef between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle and why it all even started

Francesca Eke

Apparently it all comes down this ‘mean girl’ video Alex posted

The Boys star posts snarky message after his sinister interview about ‘abducting girls’ goes viral

Kieran Galpin

‘She’s handcuffed and I grab her by the arm and she doesn’t struggle’

The shocking way Avatar The Last Airbender movie leak will affect its official release

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It got leaked in the silliest way

Oh dear, three MAFS Australia brides have lost their jobs over behaviour on the show?!

Ellissa Bain

It has been an explosive series

UWE releases statement after student charged over murder of fellow student in Bristol

Francesca Eke

23-year-old Zack Coughlan appeared in court today over the death of Jamie Collins

The four chilling details about Kaitlin Armstrong that Netflix missed out of Moriah Wilson doc

Hayley Soen

The police interviews were so much worse

euphoria season three is rue sober she looks it here tbh

Is Rue really sober in Euphoria season three? Here are the answers, because it’s confusing

Claudia Cox

A blind-and-you’ll-miss-it moment did explain this

The vulgar comment Bec made about Rachel and Steven’s s*x life that MAFS had to bleep out

Hayley Soen

No wonder Rachel was so upset

Will Jules appear in Euphoria season three, after her absence from the first episode?!

Hebe Hancock

Don’t panic yet

mafs joel juliette australia 2026

Unaired MAFS moments explain why Joel and Juliette suddenly stop feuding at the retreat

Claudia Cox

Omg, they ‘hooked up’ off-camera?!

Explained: The fresh beef between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle and why it all even started

Francesca Eke

Apparently it all comes down this ‘mean girl’ video Alex posted

The Boys star posts snarky message after his sinister interview about ‘abducting girls’ goes viral

Kieran Galpin

‘She’s handcuffed and I grab her by the arm and she doesn’t struggle’

The shocking way Avatar The Last Airbender movie leak will affect its official release

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It got leaked in the silliest way

Oh dear, three MAFS Australia brides have lost their jobs over behaviour on the show?!

Ellissa Bain

It has been an explosive series

UWE releases statement after student charged over murder of fellow student in Bristol

Francesca Eke

23-year-old Zack Coughlan appeared in court today over the death of Jamie Collins