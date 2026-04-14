The vulgar comment Bec made about Rachel and Steven’s s*x life that MAFS had to bleep out

5 hours ago

The MAFS Australia 2026 retreat has just kicked off, and straight away it’s been met with drama. On the first night, at the welcome drinks, all hell broke loose between Bec and Rachel. That was after Bec made an unwelcome, and quite frankly gross, comment about Rachel’s s*x life with groom Steven.

Arriving at the MAFS retreat, Rachel and Steven announced to the group they had taken a further step in their intimacy together. The couple had previously struggled with getting through the physical intimacy barrier. After this, Stella and Filip revealed they had said “I love you”. There was lots to shout about.

And shout is exactly what Bec did. But, Channel 4 bleeped the comments out, as they aired pre the watershed. Bec said Rachel and Steven had “finger banged”.

She then said it again in front of the whole group. Bec said: “We’ve had I love yous. We’ve had a couple who I thought could not come back from the brink of hell, and we’ve had finger bangs!”

The words weren’t taken well. “It’s not funny,” Rachel told her. “I shared with you guys openly that we took intimacy to a new level, which is really important for Steven and I, and you just made a joke of it.”

Bec didn’t let it go, mind you. She shouted about how Rachel and Steven had her husband Danny “to thank” for “encouraging” them to get intimate.

“I did not mean [the comment] with malice,” Bec said later on the show. “But all of a sudden, it’s World War Three.” She then joked she would get the tag line made into a merch line, and continued to laugh at Rachel and Steven’s expense. Ouch.

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