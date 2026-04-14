MAFS bride accused of a scandalous s*x act in dinner party from hell moment that was cut

5 hours ago

The MAFS Australia 2026 dinner parties have been nothing short of bedlam. There have been fights, allegations, dramas and lies spread all over the place. Dare I say it might be some of the most chaotic scenes the show has ever aired. And that says a lot. Now, it seems a hugely scandalous moment was cut from a MAFS dinner party, because too much drama was going on elsewhere.

Remember all the way back at dinner party two? That was when Brook and Gia exploded on the rest of the girls, when the whole “mean girl” narrative first kicked off. They took aim at loads of the brides, Alissa in particular, and had to issue apologies afterwards.

Well, apparently there was even more. According to Daily Mail Australia: “What unfolded over just two hours around the table was so damaging it forced the producers into crisis mode and left multiple relationships damaged beyond repair.”

Former groom Chris, who was partnered with Brook, is claimed to have made one particularly damaging comment. In a moment that is said to have “stunned the entire table”, he accused one bride of sleeping with members of the Adelaide Football Club.

The room then apparently “froze” and only gasps could be heard. The bride in question “reacted with fury, vehemently denying the allegation while demanding to know who had been spreading rumours about her personal life.” A source explained: “That was the moment everyone realised this dinner party wasn’t coming back.”

Following the dinner party airing in Australia, bride Alissa Fay did an interview, and she alluded to more from Chris being cut from the episode.

Speaking to , Alissa said that in the final edit Chris looked quiet, but he actually made some “atrocious” comments that weren’t featured.

“Chris was yelling out absolutely atrocious things over the table,” Alissa claimed. “There was slut-shaming going on. It was absolutely disgraceful. These things will not make it to air because it’s just so inappropriate and so low, vicious, and vile.”

She claimed the comments that weren’t featured “couldn’t air because they were so graphic” and the fighting actually “went on for hours”.

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