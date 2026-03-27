Omg, there was another ‘atrocious’ fight at the MAFS dinner party that was ‘too graphic’ too air

Even MORE cast members ended up going for each other

4 hours ago

I honestly can’t believe I’m about to say this, but there was another fight at the MAFS Australia dinner party that aired last night?! Somehow… things got worse?!

Last night, it was dinner party number two on MAFS Australia 2026, and despite us being just two weeks into the experiment, it was basically one massive fight. The brides were all going for one another, and insults were thrown all over the place.

There was cut footage of Gia and Brook which makes their comments even worse, but somehow on top of that, there was even MORE we didn’t see. Cast member Alissa Fey has said a further argument never made it into the final show.

Speaking to , Alissa said that in the final edit Chris looked quiet, but he actually made some “atrocious” comments that weren’t featured.

“Chris was yelling out absolutely atrocious things over the table,” Alissa claimed. “There was slut-shaming going on. It was absolutely disgraceful. These things will not make it to air because it’s just so inappropriate and so low, vicious, and vile.” Alissa didn’t specify which cast member it was who made “slut-shaming” comments, nor who the alleged comments were made about.

She claimed the comments that weren’t featured “couldn’t air because they were so graphic” and the fighting actually “went on for hours”. Alissa added: “[It] was a lot worse in real life… I can’t even mention it, it’s that disgusting. You saw the G-rated version last night.

“I’m actually surprised I sat through the whole thing, to be honest. I just held my ground and obviously David was supporting me through it all.”

The bride also spoke to TV Week about the experience, and said it left her “shaking” and “sweating”. She said: “My hands were sweaty and I was shaking. I said to Brook, ‘You’re being a bully.’ I kept myself together until I walked out the back and then I just broke down and fell to the floor.

“That was one of the scariest days of my life. Being attacked by five women that didn’t even know me and being yelled at by Chris. It was just disgusting. A lot of the stuff that was said, unfortunately, won’t even be able to be aired. It’s just too inappropriate for TV.”

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