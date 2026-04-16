‘It was a warzone’: Stella and Filip take us behind the scenes of hellish MAFS Aus retreat

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The MAFS Australia 2026 retreat is over and it has to be one of the most chaotic ones ever. From Bec’s comment to Gia and Juliette ganging up on her in return, it looked absolutely hellish, and the experiment’s only happy couple, Filip and Stella, have taken us behind the scenes of what it was really like.

“Look, they called it a retreat, but it was an absolute war zone,’ Filip said in an interview with Daily Mail Australia. “We had pizza the very first night and everyone had quashed their things,’ he explained. Bec was getting along with Gia. Alissa and Gia made up. Everyone was hanging around the pizza ovens having a good feed. The vibe was good and everyone was communicating.”

But as soon as Bec made that comment about Rachel and Steven’s sex life, the whole vibe changed. And everyone was on edge for the entire rest of the retreat.

“That throwaway comment – look, in hindsight it was pretty poor taste. The way it was done and laughing about it after… it wasn’t the best. That literally just set up epic division from then on,” he continued. “Bec and Danny were isolated. Rachel was not in a good place. It just took over the whole retreat.”

Stella said the whole retreat “wasn’t nice” and felt really “draining and exhausting”. What made it worse is that there was nowhere to escape to.

“Two hearts are on the line and my fears of abandonment started to creep up. You don’t have a switch button while you’re there. You’re always miked, always filmed. There’s no time to wind down or gather your thoughts,” she explained.

“You’re basically rubbing shoulders with people the whole time. You don’t have privacy at all. You can’t run away, you can’t hide. Everything just feels very contained.”

Filip said the guys were always kept at “arms length” from the drama. “But the retreat definitely brought it out. You’ll see more of that between Scott and Danny. Both women are strong in their convictions and want to feel chosen. Everyone needs to know their place. That was the vibe.”

The happy couple woke up early every day just to get a bit of peace and quiet before everyone else got up and protect their time and energy. They also had the beach date where they got a bit of time away from everyone. But honestly, the whole retreat sounds like absolute hell.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine