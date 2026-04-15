Body language expert unpacks Danny’s true feelings on Bec’s MAFS joke after deathly silence

This is what he really thought of her vulgar comment

2 hours ago

The MAFS Australia retreat has only just begun and there has already been so much drama with Bec’s outrageous comment, but how did Danny feel? A body language expert has unpacked his behaviour, and it’s very interesting.

On the first evening, Bec stood up, gave a speech and announced to the whole group that Steven and Rachel had been “finger banging”. As you can imagine, Rachel wasn’t best impressed. Danny looked like he was supporting his wife despite her gross joke, but according to combined communications specialist and body language expert Scott Taylor, that’s not the case.

Speaking on Instagram, he claimed that Danny knew Bec was going to say something controversial in advance and felt really uncomfortable about it. Basically, it’s happened so many times now that he expects it, and it’s he’s thinking here we go again.

“Danny knew in advance that she was going to say some similar things then, because he was already showing signs of discomfort. Facial tension, tapping with his hands, and a range of other things before Bec opened her mouth,” he said.

Danny sat there quietly as the chaos erupted around him. Then, when Bec pulled him for a chat, he could not have leaned further away from her, showing he didn’t agree with what she had done.

“Once Bec had grabbed Danny for a chat, he could not have leaned any more away from her as she was sharing what happened. He was closed off, leaned right back and was not supportive at all. His non-verbals don’t align with the words he was saying,” Taylor continued.

The groom might have been saying he supported her and she didn’t do anything wrong, but his body language told a different story. He was blinking a lot, showing he was really uncomfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Taylor (@itsscotttaylorofficial)

And what about Bec? Well, the body language expert claimed the MAFS bride didn’t even realise that what she said was “trivialising” at first. However, she later realised that she had done wrong and tried to deflect everything.

“Her initial apology to Rachel was completely insincere,” he said. “She then started saying ‘me and my husband did this’ and was dragging Danny into it straight away, which is a common Bec tactic. She was regularly changing it to ‘we’. That’s when she realised she stuffed up.”

The expert continued: “Bec tries to turn to Danny and bring other people in. Her continuing mention of Danny was trying to lessen focus on herself after she had started and caused the whole thing.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Channel Nine