Um, it turns out MAFS Australia’s Steven actually caused Bec’s crude joke and it’s so messy

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There was so much drama at the MAFS Australia retreat after Bec made a gross comment about Rachel and Steven’s sex life, but this unaired footage changes everything.

Bec is being majorly called out for exposing the fact that Rachel and Steven had “finger banged” in a speech in front of everyone, which she had told the girls in confidence. She claimed it wasn’t said in malice and was supposed to be a joke, but in a shock turn of events, it turns out Steven was actually the one who caused it.

On the MAFS After the Dinner Party show, they showed an unaired scene where Steven is joking about his sex life with Bec and Alissa. “I’m surrounded by the ladies now,” he said, to which Bec replied “I’m so glad you got… stuck a finger in babes”. Steven then joked, “How do you know it’s even one finger?” and Bec said: “I’m guessing it’s two” before saying she was “so happy” for the couple.

After watching back the conversation, which she had no idea happened, Rachel was outraged that Steven basically gave the topic the “green light” to be joked about. Nobody’s forgiving Bec here, but he made it seem like it was perfectly fine to joke about their sex life, and even joined in. So, it’s not surprising she then made the joke in front of everyone.

Responding to the clip, Rachel said: “I thought I was supported and I thought my partner had my back. So knowing that this potential situation has come because my partner has said ‘It’s a laugh, it’s ok’. If I had been told this, I would have been like, ‘Ok, this makes sense’.”

Steven said he was “mortified” watching the clip back. “I feel mortified, like I’m even shaking just seeing that back, and I feel disgraced about myself and feel ashamed that I’d even joke about that.”

In another interview with Mamamia, the bride blasted her husband for calling out Bec when he has secretly joked about their sex life too. “In private, Steven was telling me how crude Bec is and how she was ‘bang out of line’… well, you said it too, sweetie. He never owned it. He let Bec take the fall,” she said.

This is so messy.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine