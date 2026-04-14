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Oh dear, three MAFS Australia brides have lost their jobs over behaviour on the show?!

It has been an explosive series

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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The brides have been more explosive than ever on MAFS Australia this year, and some of them have actually lost their real-life jobs because of how they behaved on the show.

Bec has openly spoken about how she got dismissed after lashing out at the other brides and grooms and there are reports that Gia was told not to return to her job. There were also claims that Brook got dropped by a fashion label, but she has since denied this.

Credit: Channel Nine

“After my abhorrent behaviour at Dinner Party three was aired, my employer, the very next day, suggested I don’t come back after MAFS had finished airing. I declined,” Bec told PEDESTRIAN.TV. “A week later, I was informed I didn’t have an option to stay and was dismissed from my workplace!

In a new interview with Daily Mail Australia, the bride said she is now “unemployable” and MAFS has made her life really hard. “The public hates me. The only version of me you got to see was a crying, insecure villain. That’s not who I am,” she claimed.

Credit: Channel Nine

As for Gia, she told New Idea she doesn’t work as a disability support worker anymore, and PEDESTRIAN.TV has claimed it’s because she lost her job. Now, she works full-time as a property investor. “People don’t know this about me, but I’ve flipped six houses. I’m a property investor, and I’m currently looking for another house to flip,” she explained.

There were also reports that Brook was dropped by a Brisbane fashion boutique called Calexico that she modelled for after she was removed from their website and her tagged name was taken off their social media posts. However, the bride has denied this and claimed she actually asked for her name to be removed.

Credit: Channel Nine

“Online trolls were sending them horrible messages, and it broke my heart that this was happening to them, so I asked Channel 9 to remove all tags of brands, family, friends, etc to stop the online trolls sending death threats to them,” she told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“I actually quit my 9-5 before filming in June last year, and then always just did freelance modelling. I haven’t been signed with an agency since I was 20. I stopped modelling probably around November last year when I found out I was pregnant.”

Brook is expecting a baby with her ex-boyfriend Harry, who she got back together with just two weeks after leaving MAFS, and they are now engaged.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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