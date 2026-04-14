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mafs australia 2026 brides most of them mean girls etc

Here’s who the meanest ‘mean girl’ of MAFS Australia 2026 is, according to the brides

The votes are in, and there’s a clear answer

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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MAFs Australia 2026 might go down in history books as the year of the mean girls. This season, we’ve watched the brides argue and insult each other for hours on end, I’ve forgotten what some of their husbands names are, to be honest. But who is the meanest of them all? The MAFS Australia 2026 brides have been gossiping away about who the meanest “mean girl” truly is.

Nine asked a load of this year’s MAFS brides about the drama. Five of them blamed particular brides for stirring the pot.

Steph declared Bec and Gia to be the chief instigators of the drama. She told Nine: “It’s f**ing unattractive. I find it unattractive and I’m not even trying to fall in love with you, so sorry.”

Rachel also reckoned Gia and Bec were the “protagonists”. She named and shamed several other brides for their behaviour, though. “You also have Brook and Juliette. Unfortunately, I also have to call about Rebecca and Mel.”

mafs uk 2026 brides australia mean girls mean

Aw, it really was loathing at first sight
(Image via Channel 4)

Alissa fixated on one bride in particular. Apparently, Gia “just has a way of being involved in all the drama”. She explained: “She loves to create drama and unfortunately she needs a wake up call.”

Bec seemed to share this sentiment. “At the very beginning there was a group of us. Brook, Mel, Gia, Rebecca and myself and we were like this girl gang. I think Gia was the ringleader of it all.  People would probably say me, but I don’t think so.”

Funnily enough, Gia gave a different answer. “Bec and I were probably the biggest instigators of drama throughout the experiment. I think her and I kind of fed off each other, and obviously Brook would chime in, and eventually Juliette came into the experiment and she had things to say.” Well, she’s not wrong about that.

In an interview with Mamamia, Stella listed three brides who were prone to “fakeness”. Her examples were Brook, Gia and Juliette. “There was a lot of fakeness,” she explained, “a lot of ‘I’ll smile to your face, but I’ll be stabbing you in the back’ type of energy.”

So, let’s recap. That’s two votes for Mel, two votes for Rebecca, three votes for Juliette, four votes for Bec, four votes for Brook, and six votes for Gia. I believe we have a winner!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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