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mafs australia 2026 couple swap scandal

Omg, a wild couple swap scandal will shake up MAFS Australia 2026 and the receipts leaked

An unexpected bride and groom began DMing

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Gals, a couple swap scandal is coming to MAFS Australia 2026. Finally, some drama that doesn’t involve Gia! Read on if you want the tea (and click away if you’d rather avoid spoilers and leaks).

mafs australia 2026 cast

Are you seated for the goss?
(Image via Channel 4)

So, Danny and Bec break up at final vows (sorry). Stephanie and Tyson don’t make it that far in the experiment.

In the weeks following final vows, Danny and Stephanie slide into each other’s DMs. They began chatting on 10th November 2025. Woman’s Day published messages in which Danny and Stephanie seem to have been sending voice notes and heart emojis.

One exchange shows Stephanie trying to persuade Danny to attend the MAFS reunion. Messages that appear to be from Steph’s real estate Insta account say: “Commit. Come onnnnnnnn. Dress up all fabulous one final time. And go hard on Tyson with me hahah.”

Stephanie has insisted their conversations were all platonic. She explained to Nine: “I noticed that Danny had viewed one of my stories on Instagram so I reached out to him … I went to Hamilton Island with work, and he said he’d never been there. I sent him a couple of photos, one of which was me in a bikini, which had already been posted on social media. There was f**king nothing to it.”

Stephanie clarifying which 'bikini pic' she sent to Danny mafs australia 2026 couple swap

Stephanie clarifying which ‘bikini pic’ she sent to Danny
(Image via Instagram)

This pairing is not quite as random as it may seem at first. Both Danny and Stephanie work in real estate (and have made loads of money from it). Danny also knew Steph’s cousin long before they were cast on MAFS.

Bec did catch wind of all this. When she and Steph were at the airport before filming the reunion, she asked Steph if she’d spoken at all to Danny. Bec was a bit perturbed by Steph’s answer. A day later, when Bec and Stephanie were getting their make-up done for the MAFS reunion, Steph let Bec look through the messages on her phone.

Everybody argues about this couple swap drama at length during the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion episodes. Danny even walks out of the dinner party.

mafs australia 2026 reunion bec stephanie

Bec and Stephanie at the reunion dinner party
(Credit: Nine)

Bec told Nine she concluded the voice notes and messages “could be innocent”. However, she was still upset that Steph was interacting with Danny during this time. “In the five days after Danny dumped me at final vows and I couldn’t get out of bed, [Stephanie] was ringing me like, ‘Babe, he’s an a**hole’, this, that.”

Wow, what a mess. I’ll be counting down the weeks until I can watch the chaos unfold on screen.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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