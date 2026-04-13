The real jobs of the MAFS Australia 2026 cast, according to their shameless LinkedIns

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Are you watching the chaos of MAFS and wondering, “How on earth do these people survive in the real world?” We dug deep on LinkedIn to find out how they filled their time before MAFS. Here are the actual, real life jobs of the MAFS Australia 2026 cast, according to their braggy LinkedIns.

Bec

Bec does not seem to have updated her LinkedIn for a while, as it doesn’t mention the job she was fired from after MAFS.

Her bio reads: “Growing up with a family heavily involved in Property Development and starting straight out of school, I knew Real Estate was my passion and have never looked back.”

Bec’s page lists her jobs in real estate up to 2012. It also has she has “a passion for outstanding communication” and “strong team values”. That aged well!

David

David has a very active LinkedIn page. He’s even written about MAFS on it in LinkedInese. Er, apparently MAFS “undoubtedly changed [his] perspective on branding, communication, and how easily things can be misinterpreted”, and made him better at marketing.

Although David spoke about his rap career on MAFS, that’s not actually his main job. He works in E-commerce. After filming MAFS, he got a new job as a “global digital performance manager” at a clothing company called Tank Stream Design. Since 2023, he’s also done freelance website design work.

Two weeks ago, David posted he was “looking for an experiences Social Media specialist on the Goldcoast”. Well, if you want to help him with Insta, send in your CV…

Filip

He has one whole connection on LinkedIn. You’ve gotta get posting, Filip! His profile explains he has experience as an “educational content creator” for the Australian construction company Symal Group. The page also says he’s making fitness and wellbeing courses (including the YouTube channel that icked out Stella’s friends).

Rachel

Rachel wasn’t a wannabe influencer or anything – she worked in recruitment. Before MAFS, she worked at Monash College. That’s a part of Monash University, a very prestigious uni in Adelaide. Rachel left this job in June 2025, before filming MAFS. It’s not clear from her LinkedIn what she’s up to at the moment.

Stella

She’s been a beautician in Sydney since 2018. Stella specialises in eyelash and eyebrow treatments.

Stella has reshared on LinkedIn two articles praising her on MAFS. She wrote: “Being the beacon of light for womanhood in an explosive reality TV show taught me couple of things”. She not elaborate on what those two things are.

Stephanie

She’s a very successful real estate agent, so it’s not a shock that she’s a LinkedIn hack. Steph has a huge 3,500 followers. She even wrote her bio in third-person!

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