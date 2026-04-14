Fear not, both Stephanie and Tyson are dating new people after they quit MAFS Australia

5 hours ago

After just two weeks of attempting to make it work, Stephanie and Tyson quit MAFS Australia 2026. If I’m being real, I don’t know how Stephanie even managed that long.

In the end, Tyson’s controversial views would be what ended it all. He said he wanted a “traditional” and “submissive” wife, and Stephanie constantly said she felt as though Tyson only liked her when she was quiet. When he was confronted over some of the things he’d said, Tyson walked. He was done.

Anyone hoping (I can’t see why) that Stephanie and Tyson might have got back together after MAFS Australia 2026, is about to be quite disappointed. They’ve both shared updates on their dating lives… just not together.

Both Stephanie and Tyson are dating new people after MAFS Australia

In an exit interview with Channel Nine, the former couple went in on each other a little more. They shared petty digs about not getting along. Same old, same old. But at the end, they shared a big update.

“Since I’ve come out of the show, I have been dating a little bit more,” Stephanie revealed. “And funnily enough, people I thought I would never date.” Tyson also confirmed he’s been dating in the outside world.

Speaking to , Stephanie spoke more about her new relationship status. She confirmed she is no longer single and that she’s “met an amazing man” since her relationship with Tyson ended. She’s been with her new man since October 2025.

“I actually sold him a property when I was on the show, but obviously didn’t meet him for quite some time until we did the pre-settlement inspection at the end of October, and I met him then,” she explained. She then went on to call him “worlds apart” from Tyson.

Stephanie added: “[My new partner is] very intellectual, very emotionally intelligent. He’s well established in what he does. He’s just such an incredible man. He has respect for other people, which is always nice, and they are worlds apart. Tyson is a man-child.”

Say it louder!

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