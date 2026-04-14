The Tab

Fear not, both Stephanie and Tyson are dating new people after they quit MAFS Australia

Stephanie’s new partner is nothing like Tyson

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

After just two weeks of attempting to make it work, Stephanie and Tyson quit MAFS Australia 2026. If I’m being real, I don’t know how Stephanie even managed that long.

In the end, Tyson’s controversial views would be what ended it all. He said he wanted a “traditional” and “submissive” wife, and Stephanie constantly said she felt as though Tyson only liked her when she was quiet. When he was confronted over some of the things he’d said, Tyson walked. He was done.

Anyone hoping (I can’t see why) that Stephanie and Tyson might have got back together after MAFS Australia 2026, is about to be quite disappointed. They’ve both shared updates on their dating lives… just not together.

Stephanie and Tyson on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

Both Stephanie and Tyson are dating new people after MAFS Australia

In an exit interview with Channel Nine, the former couple went in on each other a little more. They shared petty digs about not getting along. Same old, same old. But at the end, they shared a big update.

“Since I’ve come out of the show, I have been dating a little bit more,” Stephanie revealed. “And funnily enough, people I thought I would never date.” Tyson also confirmed he’s been dating in the outside world.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Stephanie spoke more about her new relationship status. She confirmed she is no longer single and that she’s “met an amazing man” since her relationship with Tyson ended. She’s been with her new man since October 2025.

“I actually sold him a property when I was on the show, but obviously didn’t meet him for quite some time until we did the pre-settlement inspection at the end of October, and I met him then,” she explained. She then went on to call him “worlds apart” from Tyson.

Stephanie added: “[My new partner is] very intellectual, very emotionally intelligent. He’s well established in what he does. He’s just such an incredible man. He has respect for other people, which is always nice, and they are worlds apart. Tyson is a man-child.”

Say it louder!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

MAFS bride accused of a scandalous s*x act in dinner party from hell moment that was cut

Stephanie says she was matched with Tyson on MAFS Australia for one crucial reason

The heartless comments Tyson made about his mum and why she didn’t go to his MAFS wedding

Latest

Will Jules appear in Euphoria season three, after her absence from the first episode?!

Hebe Hancock

Don’t panic yet

mafs joel juliette australia 2026

Unaired MAFS moments explain why Joel and Juliette suddenly stop feuding at the retreat

Claudia Cox

Omg, they ‘hooked up’ off-camera?!

Explained: The fresh beef between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle and why it all even started

Francesca Eke

Apparently it all comes down this ‘mean girl’ video Alex posted

The Boys star posts snarky message after his sinister interview about ‘abducting girls’ goes viral

Kieran Galpin

‘She’s handcuffed and I grab her by the arm and she doesn’t struggle’

The shocking way Avatar The Last Airbender movie leak will affect its official release

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It got leaked in the silliest way

Oh dear, three MAFS Australia brides have lost their jobs over behaviour on the show?!

Ellissa Bain

It has been an explosive series

UWE releases statement after student charged over murder of fellow student in Bristol

Francesca Eke

23-year-old Zack Coughlan appeared in court today over the death of Jamie Collins

What’s going on with Labrinth and Euphoria, as he pulls another SERIOUSLY petty stunt

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he did this

mafs australia 2026 brides most of them mean girls etc

Here’s who the meanest ‘mean girl’ of MAFS Australia 2026 is, according to the brides

Claudia Cox

The votes are in, and there’s a clear answer

Glasgow University staff went on strike for 24 hours over pay disputes

Piper Stewart

Workers formed picket lines outside the university’s main gate

Will Jules appear in Euphoria season three, after her absence from the first episode?!

Hebe Hancock

Don’t panic yet

mafs joel juliette australia 2026

Unaired MAFS moments explain why Joel and Juliette suddenly stop feuding at the retreat

Claudia Cox

Omg, they ‘hooked up’ off-camera?!

Explained: The fresh beef between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle and why it all even started

Francesca Eke

Apparently it all comes down this ‘mean girl’ video Alex posted

The Boys star posts snarky message after his sinister interview about ‘abducting girls’ goes viral

Kieran Galpin

‘She’s handcuffed and I grab her by the arm and she doesn’t struggle’

The shocking way Avatar The Last Airbender movie leak will affect its official release

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It got leaked in the silliest way

Oh dear, three MAFS Australia brides have lost their jobs over behaviour on the show?!

Ellissa Bain

It has been an explosive series

UWE releases statement after student charged over murder of fellow student in Bristol

Francesca Eke

23-year-old Zack Coughlan appeared in court today over the death of Jamie Collins

What’s going on with Labrinth and Euphoria, as he pulls another SERIOUSLY petty stunt

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he did this

mafs australia 2026 brides most of them mean girls etc

Here’s who the meanest ‘mean girl’ of MAFS Australia 2026 is, according to the brides

Claudia Cox

The votes are in, and there’s a clear answer

Glasgow University staff went on strike for 24 hours over pay disputes

Piper Stewart

Workers formed picket lines outside the university’s main gate