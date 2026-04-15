MAFS Australia’s Bec issued yet more lengthy apologies after her explicit joke about Rachel

6 hours ago

The retreat week of MAFS Australia 2026 was rocked by a comment I’ll be calling “fingerb**ggate”. Bec made an explicit joke about Rachel and Steven, Rachel felt upset, other girls criticised Bec so much that she became upset… it all just snowballed. On TV, we saw Bec expressing more rage than remorse. But since MAFS Australia aired, Bec has apologised for the joke she made about Rachel.

For starters, Bec did say sorry to Rachel directly. Rachel seemed to have mixed feelings about her response, though. Rachel told Mamamia: “She was sorry for the intent – the joke – but she wasn’t sorry for the impact. The impact was that I felt humiliated and shamed. A joke at my expense, especially one that is extremely sexual and puts my body on display, is not okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

Bec apologised yet again in March on the Australian show MAFS: After The Dinner Party. Rachel told Bec that now she’s learned more about the context of why Bec made that joke, she felt she “was overreacting” on the retreat.

Bec then told her: “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. You’re not overreacting, because what you feel is what you feel and you are allowed to feel what you feel. What I said was completely politically incorrect. I have the most vulgar sense of humour.”

She admitted on Bold Delight that “the comment was ridiculous”. Bec explained: “At that moment, I thought it was the language used. I didn’t know that it was the actual effect on Rachel and how she felt about it diminishing the place that her and Steven had gotten to.”

Bec doesn’t seem to be beefing with Rachel in the present day. She’s posted TikToks of them hanging out beyond MAFS.

Bec commented in March: “So lucky to have Rach in my life” and “I”ll never lose Rach and she will never lose me”.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image via Channel 4.