Unaired MAFS moments explain why Joel and Juliette suddenly stop feuding at the retreat

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Joel and Juliette from MAFS Australia 2026 make extraordinarily little sense. One moment, Juliette is accusing Joel of having “devil eyes” and not being manly enough. Joel wants to quit the show. Then at the retreat, they seem to have suddenly stopped feuding? Well, two huge unaired moments from before the retreat explain why the vibe is suddenly different between Joel and Juliette.

Now, MAFS Australia contestants typically get a break from filming over the weekends. During the days before the retreat, Joel and Juliette went on two dates off-camera. Apparently, they took their relationship to a different level.

Joel and Juliette had planned this date before that disastrous dinner party, and decided to follow through with the idea. Juliette told the Daily Mail Australia: “That was a Friday night and we went out on a date. It was meant to be a couple of beers, We hit four different pubs. We spent hours with each other. And that was the first time we had a real passionate kiss. And it was giddy and excited and silly, and that’s what you missed out seeing – that side of us.”

Joel also narrated this evening to the Daily Mail Australia. “We went pub crawling on Friday,” he said, “and we met Scott and Gia at the pub that night … Julia and I went back to the apartment, and we were hooking up a bit and getting a bit closer.”

Joel and Juliette had another date night on the Sunday. They watched movies together. According to Joel, “things were getting better” over this weekend. Juliette explained: “We were connecting really well. So, when we went on the retreat, we were all cuddled up, kissy-wissy, giggly. And everyone was like, ‘What the hell?'”

Indeed we were.

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Featured image via Channel 4.