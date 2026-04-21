MAFS’s Gia has a rather unexpected reason for storming out the fifth commitment ceremony

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During the fifth commitment ceremony of MAFS Australia 2026, two brides dramatically stormed out. Juliette was clearly done with Joel (and everybody else) and quit the show altogether. Gia’s exit was a bit more confusing. She said she felt ill, then that she needed the loo, then summoned an Uber and vanished. Gia has explained why she suddenly took off from the fifth commitment ceremony from MAFS… but her reason isn’t what you’d expect.

You’d expect Gia left because she couldn’t face the MAFS experts grilling her other her role in the text message drama. Or perhaps she didn’t like that Juliette was getting attention for walking out, and decided she would also depart dramatically?

However, Gia claims she took off because she was concerned about her relationship with Scott. Do you remember when Gia implied she loved Scott, but was waiting for him to say ‘I love you’ first? Apparently, this was a big deal to Gia. In an interview which hasn’t aired yet in the UK, Gia said she walked out because she was stressing that Scott wasn’t “on the same page” as her.

If you’re curious: Gia didn’t quit the experiment, she just ran away from filming the commitment ceremony. Gia has admitted she “stormed out on Scott” in this way “like five times”.

She explained on MAFS Unleashed: “I was a girl wanting a man to love me back. That was it. I would run away hoping he would say, ‘Stop! I love you. Don’t go.’ I wanted this romance movie that just wasn’t going to happen, because he’s different, and the way that he handles thing is the opposite of me. But I would run away hoping that he would drag me back and tall me that he loves me. And when he wasn’t doing that, I’d just spiral even harder. I’d run away again.”

Since filming this, Gia did post a TikTok making fun of her departure from the fifth commitment ceremony. Chris asks Gia to “be accountable”, then Gia pretends she needs the loo and scarpers.

So, perhaps there were other causes for Gia’s sudden departure…

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Featured images via Channel 4