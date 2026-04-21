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mafs australia gia scott fifth commitment ceremony

MAFS’s Gia has a rather unexpected reason for storming out the fifth commitment ceremony

She claims she didn’t leave due to the receipts drama

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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During the fifth commitment ceremony of MAFS Australia 2026, two brides dramatically stormed out. Juliette was clearly done with Joel (and everybody else) and quit the show altogether. Gia’s exit was a bit more confusing. She said she felt ill, then that she needed the loo, then summoned an Uber and vanished. Gia has explained why she suddenly took off from the fifth commitment ceremony from MAFS… but her reason isn’t what you’d expect.

You’d expect Gia left because she couldn’t face the MAFS experts grilling her other her role in the text message drama. Or perhaps she didn’t like that Juliette was getting attention for walking out, and decided she would also depart dramatically?

However, Gia claims she took off because she was concerned about her relationship with Scott. Do you remember when Gia implied she loved Scott, but was waiting for him to say ‘I love you’ first? Apparently, this was a big deal to Gia. In an interview which hasn’t aired yet in the UK, Gia said she walked out because she was stressing that Scott wasn’t “on the same page” as her.

Scott and Gia during the fifth commitment ceremony mafs australia

Scott and Gia during the fifth commitment ceremony
(Image via Channel 4)

If you’re curious: Gia didn’t quit the experiment, she just ran away from filming the commitment ceremony. Gia has admitted she “stormed out on Scott” in this way “like five times”.

She explained on MAFS Unleashed: “I was a girl wanting a man to love me back. That was it. I would run away hoping he would say, ‘Stop! I love you. Don’t go.’ I wanted this romance movie that just wasn’t going to happen, because he’s different, and the way that he handles thing is the opposite of me. But I would run away hoping that he would drag me back and tall me that he loves me. And when he wasn’t doing that, I’d just spiral even harder. I’d run away again.”

Since filming this, Gia did post a TikTok making fun of her departure from the fifth commitment ceremony. Chris asks Gia to “be accountable”, then Gia pretends she needs the loo and scarpers.

@giafleurofficial

Sorry gotta go to the toilet promise I’ll be back 😅✌🏼@Chris Robinson #mafs #mafsaustralia #mafs2026

♬ 障子 – Meitei

So, perhaps there were other causes for Gia’s sudden departure…

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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