Good lord, Gia was even ruder about the other MAFS Australia women in deleted scenes

4 hours ago

We’ve already seen Gia slate the other brides on MAFS Australia 2026. Plenty of participants consider her to be the leader of the “mean girl” group. Believe it or not, Gia said even harsher things about the other women on MAFS in deleted scenes and unaired footage.

Gia was already slating Bec on the very first night they met

Unseen footage from the MAFS hen night explains so much more about why Gia and Bec began feuding in the first place. Gia and Bec admitted to each other they’d already been rude about each other. They laughed, apologised, and agreed to be friends. Everything seemed hunky-dory.

However, a short time afterwards, Gia complained about Bec to the producers. In a talking head interview, her tone was very different. “She said to me, ‘I said ****ed up sh*t about you.’ So I was like, ‘Cool!’ But I don’t like her … because she said that so that I wouldn’t, do you know what I mean? But I did. I don’t give a f**k. She doesn’t know who she’s dealing with. She can figure it out.”

The worst parts of the second dinner party didn’t even air

During the second dinner party, audio was recorded of Brook and Gia trying to get a photo of “the cool girls”. Brook called the other women on the show “natural-born losers”. A producer asked who they were talking about. Gia said: “The whole other table! Except Rach.”

Charming.

Brook and Gia were even ruder about the other women in an unseen interview. Gia told the cameras: “I’m so sorry that they don’t know what it’s like to have real friends in the world, so they’re trying to rally people together, to be like, ‘They’re mean girls!’ F**k off. We’re not in high school. We’re real b*tches.”

Well, she said it, not me.

Gia did issue an apology to Stella and Alissa after this episode of MAFS aired. She wrote on her Insta: “To Alissa and Stella, I’m genuinely sorry for the way I handled myself that night and throughout the experiment. Regardless of what was said or heard, my delivery and my behaviour was appalling.”

Gia said more about Alissa behind-the-scenes

Bec aired out some of her many grievances with Gia on the MAFS Funny Podcast. She claimed: “Gia had told me that Alissa and David were saying X, Y, Z about me.” Apparently, Gia and Scott phoned Bec up after one challenge in the experiment, and told her, “We saw them in the hallways! They’re calling you fake! They’re doing this! They’re doing that!”

Gia was stirring the pot on the retreat more than we saw

In an unaired scene from the couples’ retreat, Gia and Juliette spoke with Rachel about Bec’s “fingerb*ng*” comment. Gia and Juliette seemed to be stirring the pot. Juliette recounted what Bec (allegedly) was “going around saying” about Rachel. Gia gasped dramatically, and exclaimed, “In detail!”

Gia went on an expletive-filled rant about Bec in another deleted scene from the couples’ retreat. She was letting off steam to Scott in their bedroom in the evening.

“She’s a f**king master manipulator,” Gia said, “It’s the f**king Bec show. I’m not playing this sh*t anymore. I’m done with it. I’m, like, so angry. I wanna go talk to her and f**k her up. No, I’m really angry.”

Scott did try to say something, but Gia carried on.

He said: “Can you not respect your husband for a second, please? … Rachel and Steven are now gone to bed. Everyone’s settling down now, and I want us to get a good night’s rest, because you’re very tense, and I feel like we need to calm down.”

Gia interrupted, “Let’s go to bed!” While Scott was still talking, Gia walked off, and said, “Let’s go, goodnight. Let’s wait for everyone to f**k off so I can talk to you later. I’m actually so done with this f**king conversation.”

Gia then hid behind a door. Scott asked what she was doing, and Gia said she was “waiting until the cameras go” to talk to Scott more about this.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured images via Channel 4.