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mafs australia 2026 couples retreat the cast there

Eight crucial moments from the MAFS retreat didn’t air, so here’s what drama you missed

Alissa and David argued?! Bec and Gia reconciled?!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The couples’ retreat episodes on MAFS Australia 2026 consisted of one cutesie scene with Stella and Filip, then two hours of non-stop arguments. Amazingly, even more drama went down which we didn’t get to see on TV. Here’s a rundown of the juiciest unaired moments from the MAFS Australia 2026 retreat.

Joel and Juliette went on two dates

This couple didn’t just wake up one day and decide they liked each other. On the weekend before everybody headed to the retreat, Joel and Juliette had two date nights. On the Friday, they went on a pub crawl with Gia and Scott. Afterwards, Joel and Juliette kissed. The couple watched movies together on Sunday. These two unaired experiences brought them closer together.

Alissa and David had a big row over blinds

Really. In a deleted scene, Alissa kicked off because the room in their holiday accommodation didn’t have any blinds. She became frustrated that David didn’t do more to fix this. Alissa shouted: “F*ck you! I f*cking solve every problem! You p*ss me off!” David responded: “Don’t talk to me like that.” Alissa stormed off.

The couple even considered ditching the retreat and getting a taxi back to Sydney, but the producers convinced them to stick around.

Bec, Gia and Alissa all forgave each other… then fell out again

Bec claimed on MAFS Unleashed: “Alissa and Gia made up. And then Alissa was like, ‘Come here! Come here and talk to her!’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to.’ Alissa was like, ‘Come over and speak to Gia.’ We had a conversation. It was all on-camera. Alissa was like, ‘Let’s all be friends. We’re all in this together now. Gia and I have become friends.’ I was like, ‘Fine.’ We hugged it out.

mafs australia 2026 alissa gia couples retreat

Alissa and Gia smiling at each other for once
(Image via Channel 4)

“The next morning, I woke up. Danny and I are having a cuddle in bed, and there’s Scott and Gia knocking on my door, being like, ‘Morning!’ And I’m, like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ And then we have producers come into the room, and they were like, ‘This isn’t happening.'”

Bec claims the producers didn’t want to include the scene in which these three girls made up in the show. To be fair, it would have been pretty jarring for us to see this, and then watch Bec and Gia row over Rachel for the next two episodes.

The ‘finger b*ng’ joke caused even more drama than we saw

Woah, and there was me thinking that this saga couldn’t possibly be drawn out anymore. There were even more juicy conversations about Bec’s joke on the MAFS retreat in unaired moments.

Bec’s “finger b*ng” joke about Rachel didn’t come out of nowhere. In a deleted scene from the first night of the couples’ retreat, the cast were drinking wine on the terrace. Steven sat with Bec and Alissa. He and Bec both made X-rated jokes about his and Rachel’s relationship.

mafs australia 2026 retreat deleted scenes

A moment from the deleted scene
(Image via Stan)

Rachel told TV Week that Bec also approached different participants 0ff-camera, and tried to get them to side with her. “She was going from room to room talking to other cast members trying to make out I was overreacting. That felt a little bit campaign-y.”

We didn’t see all of the boys’ night

A source told the Daily Mail Australia: “There was a boys’ night that got interrupted. It started raining. Steven literally walked off with a bottle of bourbon. It was that kind of energy.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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