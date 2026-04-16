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mafs australia 2026 couples retreat the cast

Omg, a second MAFS Australia couple almost quit at the retreat, but we missed the drama

‘They were seriously considering ordering a $400 Uber’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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This week on MAFS Australia 2026, the drama on the couples’ retreat got so intense that Bec and Danny considered leaving. But behind the scenes, a second MAFS couple nearly quit the retreat too. I never would’ve guessed these two were struggling based on what we saw on the show.

Apparently, David and Alissa also tried to leave the MAFS experiment during the retreat. A source told the Daily Mail Australia: “At one point they were seriously considering ordering a $400 Uber just to get back to Sydney. They had completely had enough.”

$400 AUD is equivalent to about £212, by the way.

mafs australia retreat alissa danny bec

We barely saw David and Alissa in this episode
(Image via Channel 4)

The producers reportedly had to step in and convince the couple to stick it out. “It took a lot of persuading.”

David and Alissa were allegedly disheartened by the constant arguments among the group.

“It was absolute chaos,” the source continued, “people went into that retreat thinking it would bring everyone closer together. Instead it tore half the group apart.”

David and Alissa also had a huge row during the retreat.  The footage wasn’t aired during the retreat week episodes of MAFS, but it was playing during the Australian show MAFS: After the Dinner Party.

mafs retreat david bec rachel

Rachel and Bec argued enough for the rest of the group
(Image via Channel 4)

When David and Alissa moved into their accommodation, Alissa felt she couldn’t sleep in a room with no blinds. Alissa then became annoyed that David wasn’t doing more to resolve this. She shouted: “F**k you! I f**king solve every problem! You p*ss me off!” David replied: “Don’t talk to me like that. Please. Have some respect.” Alissa declared she would “sleep outside” instead, and stormed out of the room. Yikes.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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