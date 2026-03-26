Alissa and David’s marriage was more ‘challenging’ in the early weeks of MAFS than we saw

30 mins ago

From what we’ve seen so far, Alissa and David seem to be one of the sweetest and stablest couples on MAFS Australia 2026. Their relationship appeared to grow even stronger during Intimacy Week – he even did household chores, unprompted! But interviews from the MAFS cast and deleted footage suggest David and Alissa’s relationship was far from perfect at this point behind-the-scenes. I hate to burst your bubble.

Alissa told Chattr that she and David dealt with more issues than we saw during the first few weeks of MAFS. She said: “There is a lot of context missing. We’ve had a few ups and downs at this point in the experiment that haven’t been aired, and we’ve had to work through them. Some of the things were challenging that we had to work through, and the cracks do start to show. Every relationship has cracks.”

Apparently, the show missed out “storylines” and “key elements to [their] relationship” from the early weeks, and as a result some of their discussions later on “won’t make sense to the viewers”.

Alissa and David behaved very differently in one clip that didn’t make the edit of the main show, but was included in the MAFS: After The Dinner Party show in Australia. The footage shows Alissa and David moving into accommodation. The windows in the bedroom don’t have blinds, and Alissa becomes angry. Alissa then has a go at David for not sorting this out. She says: “F*ck you! I f*cking solve every problem! You p*ss me off!” David responds: “Don’t talk to me like that. Please. Have some respect.” Alissa storms out, and declares she will sleep outside instead.

David and Alissa have both hinted that their personalities kept clashing in the first few weeks. It sounds as if Alissa is a more, er, vocal person than David, and they struggled with communication.

Alissa told Chattr: “I’ve always been very open about how I’m feeling, and I feel like there could have been times where we could have had better conversations. Or, maybe he could have spoken up a little bit more, because I’m very open with my communication and what I need and what I want. But you know, no-one’s f*cking perfect.”

Meanwhile, David shared on MAFS: After The Dinner Party: “I have this thing where I have to be extra caring. I feel like I was being respectful in the relationship because I knew that from past experiences, being toxic, teeing each other up by using rude words or whatever… it’s not healthy for a relationship. So, I try to be calm and reasoning.

“I feel like for her, she needed that up and down of a relationship.”

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Featured images via Channel 4.