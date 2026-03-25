John Aiken reveals his emotional last conversation with Mel Schilling, days before she died

He went to visit her one final time in London

3 hours ago

After the devastating news that MAFS expert Mel Schilling passed away on Tuesday, John Aiken has shared the last thing he said to her.

The 54-year-old died after a three-year battle with colon cancer, and her husband Gareth shared a heartwarming statement calling her an “incredible mum, role model, and soulmate”. Mel was incredibly close to her fellow MAFS experts, and John went to visit her in London in her final days.

“I did get a chance to see Gareth and Mel one last time this week and it was a very emotional time, a very special time but I’m glad that I got that opportunity,” he told TODAY.

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In another interview with A Current Affair, he revealed their final conversation. He said: “I looked her in the eye and told her I loved her and that she really made a difference.”

John continued: “When I saw her last week for the final time, she understood that she’d touched a lot of people all around the world.” After that, he shared a drink with her husband Gareth and they spoke about all their happy memories with Mel.

“I took her husband an Irish whiskey and we drank that and shared some memories,” he said. John told TODAY that Mel’s death happened “very quickly”.

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“It was a very aggressive cancer, unfortunately. One of the things I loved about Mel was that she was such a fighter and she never complained. Whether she was on set or off set, she was a breath of fresh air. A real shining light. So, this has come suddenly for us,” he said.

“One of the things about Mel is that she lights up a room. Anyone that knows her knows that she’s got this real vitality and energy and while you might see her giving a serve to couples on the couch during a commitment ceremony, off set we would often sing, dance, FaceTime her daughter and sneak in the odd lolly or two just to keep ourselves awake during long hours of filming.”

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