The final gift Mel Schilling gave fellow MAFS experts before her death is testament to her

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In the time leading up to her tragic death, Mel Schilling had her fellow MAFS experts at the forefront of her mind. Yesterday, it was tragically announced that Mel had died aged 54. Her husband shared she passed away “surrounded by love”, following her battle with cancer.

Mel had struggled with an ongoing battle with colon cancer, that she recently revealed had spread to her lungs and brain. In a post, she said her “light is starting to fade” when she confirmed doctors had told her they could no longer save her.

After her passing, there have been countless tributes to Mel. It’s clear she changed the lives of many people, and everyone she met had nothing but wonderful words to share about their time with her. Now, it looks as though even in her darkest times, Mel was thinking of others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Schilling (@mel_schilling1)

It’s been reported Mel kept parts of her diagnosis secret, to protect her fellow MAFS experts. She remained optimistic, so the show and her colleagues were still able to thrive.

A source said: “Mel Schilling was always the eternal optimist. Her energy was infectious on set – she would always lift and support everyone else no matter what was going on in her own life.

“The majority of her Married at First Sight co-stars had no idea she was as sick as she was. In fact, most of them posted about the future opportunities she was going to pursue after calling time as an expert on the show.”

Her approached was deemed a “gift” to those around her. They continued: “It was a gift. Mel would never have wanted to inflict pain on her loved ones or admit she had given up hope. It was important to her that her battle remained private until she had accepted she had run out of time. It was a final act of kindness to the people she worked with for all these years.”

RIP, Mel.

For more MAFS news, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram.