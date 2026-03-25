The Tab
Mel Schilling with her fellow MAFS experts

The final gift Mel Schilling gave fellow MAFS experts before her death is testament to her

Even in her darkest times, Mel was thinking of others

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In the time leading up to her tragic death, Mel Schilling had her fellow MAFS experts at the forefront of her mind. Yesterday, it was tragically announced that Mel had died aged 54. Her husband shared she passed away “surrounded by love”, following her battle with cancer.

Mel had struggled with an ongoing battle with colon cancer, that she recently revealed had spread to her lungs and brain. In a post, she said her “light is starting to fade” when she confirmed doctors had told her they could no longer save her.

After her passing, there have been countless tributes to Mel. It’s clear she changed the lives of many people, and everyone she met had nothing but wonderful words to share about their time with her. Now, it looks as though even in her darkest times, Mel was thinking of others.

It’s been reported Mel kept parts of her diagnosis secret, to protect her fellow MAFS experts. She remained optimistic, so the show and her colleagues were still able to thrive.

A source said: “Mel Schilling was always the eternal optimist. Her energy was infectious on set – she would always lift and support everyone else no matter what was going on in her own life.

“The majority of her Married at First Sight co-stars had no idea she was as sick as she was. In fact, most of them posted about the future opportunities she was going to pursue after calling time as an expert on the show.”

Her approached was deemed a “gift” to those around her. They continued: “It was a gift. Mel would never have wanted to inflict pain on her loved ones or admit she had given up hope. It was important to her that her battle remained private until she had accepted she had run out of time. It was a final act of kindness to the people she worked with for all these years.”

RIP, Mel.

For more MAFS news, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram. 

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The adorable story of how Mel Schilling met her husband and became a mum later in life

MAFS UK and Channel Nine issue touching statements following death of Mel Schilling

MAFS Mel Schilling

The heartbreaking final post MAFS’ Mel Schilling shared before her death was a tragic update

Latest
louis theroux livestream hstikkytokky

HSTikkyTokky streamed Louis Theroux filming the Netflix doc, and the clips are jarring

Claudia Cox

He tried to interview Louis too, but it didn’t go well

Josh

Deeply cursed EastEnders actor has launched an OnlyFans, and the pics are traumatising

Kieran Galpin

He’s also selling used underwear

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Exeter’s Clifton Hill

Katie Smith

The victim is currently in hospital

Guys, we finally have context for that Usher and Justin Bieber ‘fight’ at Beyoncé’s party

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Mel Schilling with her fellow MAFS experts

The final gift Mel Schilling gave fellow MAFS experts before her death is testament to her

Hayley Soen

Even in her darkest times, Mel was thinking of others

The shocking real-life story behind the Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man

Ellissa Bain

It’s terrifying

Was Chappell Roan really rich before fame? A thorough investigation into *those* viral claims

Hebe Hancock

Here’s where the ‘evidence’ comes from

MAFS expert John Aiken faced investigation following ‘troubled’ complaint from show groom

Hayley Soen

A watchdog confirmed the investigation

The many, many reasons the Bridgerton author supports Francesca and Michaela’s season

Claudia Cox

Yes, Julia Quinn had input into switching Michaela’s gender

Sneako

A smirking Sneako reveals his body count after *those* ‘gay p*rn’ pictures leaked online

Kieran Galpin

Doing Louis Theroux’s work for him!

louis theroux livestream hstikkytokky

HSTikkyTokky streamed Louis Theroux filming the Netflix doc, and the clips are jarring

Claudia Cox

He tried to interview Louis too, but it didn’t go well

Josh

Deeply cursed EastEnders actor has launched an OnlyFans, and the pics are traumatising

Kieran Galpin

He’s also selling used underwear

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Exeter’s Clifton Hill

Katie Smith

The victim is currently in hospital

Guys, we finally have context for that Usher and Justin Bieber ‘fight’ at Beyoncé’s party

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Mel Schilling with her fellow MAFS experts

The final gift Mel Schilling gave fellow MAFS experts before her death is testament to her

Hayley Soen

Even in her darkest times, Mel was thinking of others

The shocking real-life story behind the Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man

Ellissa Bain

It’s terrifying

Was Chappell Roan really rich before fame? A thorough investigation into *those* viral claims

Hebe Hancock

Here’s where the ‘evidence’ comes from

MAFS expert John Aiken faced investigation following ‘troubled’ complaint from show groom

Hayley Soen

A watchdog confirmed the investigation

The many, many reasons the Bridgerton author supports Francesca and Michaela’s season

Claudia Cox

Yes, Julia Quinn had input into switching Michaela’s gender

Sneako

A smirking Sneako reveals his body count after *those* ‘gay p*rn’ pictures leaked online

Kieran Galpin

Doing Louis Theroux’s work for him!