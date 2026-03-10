A look at MAFS Australia bride Alissa’s influencer ex, and the rumours about her messy split

2 hours ago

The MAFS Australia bride Alissa definitely sparked some conversation in the UK, when she coaxed her new husband into proposing to her during their wedding. But plenty of Australian viewers were already gossiping about her. Alissa from MAFS has a moderately famous ex, and their break-up was major tea in Adelaide. Here’s the drama we missed out in in the UK.

Wait, Alissa has a mildly famous ex?

The MAFS Australia bride Alissa Fay was in a relationship with an influencer called Will Giles for six years. He has 10,000 followers on his Instagram, where he calls himself “The Millennial Marketer”. His branding advice scaled more than 350 businesses and generated $100 million in revenue… according to his own Insta bio.

They seem to still have been together in November 2024 – or at least, Will was posting pics on Insta of them kissing then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Giles | The Millennial Marketer (@willgilez)

Alissa last shared a video of Will in August 2024, when they visited Paris together.

Alissa seems to have been a bit of influencer for a while – she’s now up to 273,200 TikTok followers, and 65,700 Insta followers. Her older content ranges from travel vlogs to reviews of Madame Web. Even before MAFS, Alissa and Will were reportedly fairly well-known among people in Adelaide who watch a lot of Reels.

There was a lot of gossip about their break-up

It was tea when Alissa was announced as a participant on MAFS Australia, because many of her followers weren’t yet aware that she broke up with Will.

A source told New Idea: “It caused a massive stir when people found out Alissa was going on the show. Everyone in Adelaide thought she and Will were still together. People were doing double takes. They’d only just been seen together not long before news broke she was joining MAFS. The timing raised eyebrows. It feels very strategic.”

Applications for season 13 of MAFS Australia opened in February 2025. The show was filmed from July to November 2025. So, as far as we know, Alissa and Will were done before she signed onto MAFS – it was just a quick turnaround.

Later on in MAFS Australia, other participants accuse Alissa of still having feelings for an ex-boyfriend, and for flying back to Adelaide at weekends to see somebody. Now, participants don’t drop names on the show, so we don’t know which ex these rumours were about. But in Alissa’s responses to this particular gossip, she keeps reiterating she was single when she went on MAFS. She told Chattr: “Obviously, if I wanted to be with my ex, I would not have been on the experiment. I would have been with my ex. We had broken up, like eight months prior to the experiment, and at that time, it would have been closer to a year.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured images via Channel 4 and @alissafay