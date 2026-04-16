Drama was so intense on the MAFS Aus couples’ retreat that producers stepped in three times

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We’re used to drama kicking off during the couples’ retreat. But in the 2026 season, the arguments during the retreat got so bad that the MAFS Australia producers had to step in three times (that we know of).

If you thought the rowing about Bec’s “fingerb*ng” joke went on for a bit too long, you’re in good company. The MAFS producers also reached their limit with it.

An insider told the Daily Mail Australia: “Bec wasn’t backing down. Rachel wasn’t backing down. It just kept escalating. At first people understood why Rachel was upset. But by the end of it, it had turned into this exhausting war.

“A senior producer stepped in and basically said, ‘Enough. It’s been three days. Drop it.’ It had completely taken over the retreat.”

This explains why the feuding over the “finger b*ng” comment eventually dissipated, even though nothing was really resolved.

The MAFS Australia producers also stepped in towards the end of the retreat. Bec and Danny packed up their bags, and left the holiday accommodation. Producers checked them into a hotel in Sydney, away from the rest of the group. Bec and Danny decided to stick around on the show.

Another couple also got close to quitting MAFS Australia 2026 during the couples’ retreat. Producers had to deter David and Alissa from escaping back to Sydney in an Uber. According to the Daily Mail Australia, “they had completely had enough”, and “it took a lot of persuading” for them to stay for the rest of the retreat.

But hey, the pool looked nice!

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Featured image via Channel 4.