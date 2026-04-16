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mafs australia 2026 couples retreat bec and danny looking grumpy

Drama was so intense on the MAFS Aus couples’ retreat that producers stepped in three times

Producers also got fed up with Bec and Rachel’s feud

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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We’re used to drama kicking off during the couples’ retreat. But in the 2026 season, the arguments during the retreat got so bad that the MAFS Australia producers had to step in three times (that we know of).

If you thought the rowing about Bec’s “fingerb*ng” joke went on for a bit too long, you’re in good company. The MAFS producers also reached their limit with it.

An insider told the Daily Mail Australia: “Bec wasn’t backing down. Rachel wasn’t backing down. It just kept escalating. At first people understood why Rachel was upset. But by the end of it, it had turned into this exhausting war.

mafs australia 2026 couples retreat

The two warring factions at the retreat
(Image via Channel 4)

“A senior producer stepped in and basically said, ‘Enough. It’s been three days. Drop it.’ It had completely taken over the retreat.”

This explains why the feuding over the “finger b*ng” comment eventually dissipated, even though nothing was really resolved.

mafs australia 2026 Bec, Danny, Rachel and Steven mid-argument on the retreat

Bec, Danny, Rachel and Steven mid-argument on the retreat
(Image via Channel 4)

The MAFS Australia producers also stepped in towards the end of the retreat. Bec and Danny packed up their bags, and left the holiday accommodation. Producers checked them into a hotel in Sydney, away from the rest of the group. Bec and Danny decided to stick around on the show.

Another couple also got close to quitting MAFS Australia 2026 during the couples’ retreat. Producers had to deter David and Alissa from escaping back to Sydney in an Uber. According to the Daily Mail Australia, “they had completely had enough”, and “it took a lot of persuading” for them to stay for the rest of the retreat.

But hey, the pool looked nice!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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