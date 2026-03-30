Gia issues desperate apology after MAFS Aus dinner party behaviour sparks major backlash

7 hours ago

MAFS Aus 2026’s second dinner party was super chaotic to say the least, and now Gia has dropped a full apology after the backlash.

Gia had already admitted on screen that she was feeling a bit down after Brook, her ride-or-die, left the experiment. But then, after Brook made a surprise entrance, things basically went downhill. Gia and Brook shouted, pulled faces and called Stella and Alissa names. And at one point, even Bec joined in. The whole thing was actually really uncomfortable to watch.

Viewers were quick to call it “bullying” after watching Gia and Brook go in on Alissa and Stella on MAFS. So, of course, Gia has now come forward to explain herself, apologise, and try to move on from the whole mess.

‘I take responsibility for my part in that’

Gia said she doesn’t feel right calling anyone else out after her own behaviour. Which is why she didn’t go on the Stan show even after being invited. She explained, “I’ve since been invited back to comment on others’ behaviour. After reflecting on my own behaviour at the dinner party, I don’t feel it’s appropriate or aligned for me to sit there and critique anyone else.

“It wouldn’t feel authentic for me to call out other people’s actions as a way of deflecting from my own.”

Gia then made it clear she is taking responsibility, adding, “What happened was filmed over six months ago. I’ve heard what I heard, reacted the way I reacted, and I take responsibility for my part in that.”

She also said she’s completely done with the back-and-forth, especially when it comes to the wider drama. “Continuing to go back and forth about Bec and Danny, or revisiting who said what, doesn’t feel healthy for me anymore,” she explained.

And even though she hinted there were things we didn’t see, she made it clear she’s not going to get into it. “I could speak on why I didn’t connect with Alissa, or the things that were said and done to me. But two wrongs don’t make a right. Engaging in a cycle of dragging one another to deflect from our own behaviour is not something I want to participate in.”

She finished by saying she’s focusing on herself instead, “I’m choosing to focus on growth. On being a better person. On working on myself privately. And on being a present and loving mum, and a supportive partner. That’s where my energy is going.”

She also directly apologised to Alissa and Stella

“To Alissa and Stella, I’m genuinely sorry for the way I handled myself that night and throughout the experiment,” she said.

“Regardless of what was said or heard, my delivery and my behaviour was appalling. I apologise for the disgusting language and the way I made you both feel. I’m deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused you both. And I wish you both nothing but peace moving forward.”

So, she’s owned the behaviour, said sorry properly, and is now trying to move on. Whether people actually forgive her, though, is another story.

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