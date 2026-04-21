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The scathing final text message rant Juliette sent Joel after she quit MAFS Australia 2026

It was so bad he blocked her

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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After weeks of turmoil, Juliette and Joel have finally ended their MAFS Australia 2026 journey. And in true 2026 cast member fashion, it wasn’t even really their relationship that imploded, it was all the drama going on elsewhere.

I can’t lie, most of us probably didn’t even think Juliette and Joel would make it this far. After she accused him of lying over the “star of the show” comments, and said he wasn’t a man, why she then said “stay” is beyond me.

But, the couple then made it to the retreat and seemed to have a turn around. Then, the screenshots happened. Gia brought Juliette into her ongoing feud with Bec, and next thing Juliette is flinging insults at Bec, in the same way she did with Joel. When this was brought up at the following commitment ceremony, Juliette walked.

Juliette and Joel on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

Juliette sent a rant of a text message to Joel after MAFS Australia 2026

The drama between Juliette and Joel definitely didn’t end after they stopped filming MAFS. In a TikTok Live with former bride Awhina, Joel read a text message he has claimed Juliette sent him after they quit the show.

It said: “The night before when we were intimate, you backed me completely about how vile Bec’s comments were, and you loved how I planned to expose her with the texts until you realised I was being made to be the martyr. If you back me, you’d go down with me, but you switched quickly, that was a reflection of the first commitment ceremony.

“You have broken my heart completely and Australia will eventually see that. I think you should take a good hard look at yourself. After we were intimate, you turned on me the next day. I hope you know no woman will ever subject herself to this type of torture that you’ve put me through. You were raised by such an amazing woman, I honestly expected more.”

Joel then said he never replied and simply blocked Juliette instead. He laughed at the rant, and moved on. So yeah, I think it’s safe to say these two aren’t getting back together after the experiment.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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