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MAFS’ Juliette finally reveals where she’s from, and why she has an American accent

I’ve been wondering this since she joined

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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It’s the end of the experiment for Joel and Juliette, but the MAFS Australia bride has finally revealed where she’s from and why she has an American accent.

Ever since the show started in Australia, people have been asking what her heritage is as she doesn’t have a strong Aussie accent like everyone else. People think she sounds American, but she’s never lived in the States. She’s actually from Egypt, Lebanon and Malta, but grew up in Singapore and went to an American school there, which is why she has that slight American twang.

“I actually grew up in Singapore. I moved there when I was one and I lived there for about 13 or 14 years. Singapore is just a very international place, very multicultural, but in the international schools, it was very heavily American influence,” she explained in a TikTok video.

“I was there up until year one and my sister has a thicker American accent and went to an Australian school afterwards. But still, a lot of my Australian school friends do have a bit of that American twang. It’s just a Singapore thing. Everyone in Singapore kinda had that American twang to it.”

@juliettechae

Replying to @lisa71 and what my nationalities are ❣️❣️❣️ #storytime #mafs #mafsaustralia #gettoknowme

♬ original sound – Juliette Chae

Juliette said all the TV shows she’d watch in Singapore were American, and a few of her best friends who moved back to Melbourne with her still have that slight American accent too.

“I was actually really lucky. A lot of my best friends from Singapore actually moved back to Melbourne with me. And still to this day they are my best friends,” she explained. “Two of my bridesmaids from the show were my best friends from Singapore.”

Speaking about her full nationality, the MAFS bride added: “I am from Egypt, Lebanon and Malta. So three [countries]. Very lucky, love all of them. Very blessed with how many nationalities I have inside of me.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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