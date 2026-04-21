MAFS’ Gia exposed as scripting Juliette and Bec ‘screenshot’ saga in leaked bathroom chats

She told Juliette exactly what to say, and then told Bec all about it

4 hours ago

In shocking scenes, it’s been revealed that Gia had an even bigger role in the MAFS Australia 2026 “screenshots” drama after all. When everything kicked off at the retreat, she was accused of being a “puppet master” which she shook off as ridiculous. But now, it’s looking as though that was spot on.

Everything kicked off during the week away. Bec made a vulgar comment about Rachel and Steven having “finger banged” and then continued to laugh at the couple’s expense. Rachel then got increasingly more upset, as her relationship was a topic of conversation for days and more and more arguments continued to happen.

Bec was then completely isolated from the group, when Gia and Juliette informed Rachel that Bec had said even more about her and Steven behind her back. In the end, Bec decided it was all too much, and she and husband Danny quit the retreat. This then bubbled over to another a messy dinner party.

Juliette was then questioned about her behaviour towards Bec by the experts, to which she basically excused it by saying Bec deserved it because she’d seen “screenshots” of Bec talking about other brides. The argument ended in Juliette and Joel leaving the experiment.

Gia orchestrated the entire screenshot drama before the commitment ceremony

Now, it looks like there was more to Gia’s role in the drama than we saw. In a sequence of unseen clips shared on After The Dinner Party, Gia was exposed as being a “puppet master” who appeared to have played Juliette and Bec against each other.

The show revealed unseen footage of the screenshot saga, from conversations that took place in “20-minute periods before the last commitment ceremony”.

In the first of four clips, Gia was heard speaking to Juliette about her plan, with Juliette telling her before time that she was ready to walk away from the experiment.

“I’m not doing this anymore. I’m gonna prove to them the person she is, and I’m getting out of here,” Juliette told Gia of Bec. Gia then said: “I reckon they’re gonna bring up the [bleep] thing… they’re gonna say this is a pattern and you’re a bad person…and then what are you going to do?

“Say, ‘I used the word [bleep] because I thought that language was something Bec’s used to and I thought it would be okay to use that when I was angry, oh woops’. Not. ‘I don’t speak like that’. Cool.”

Juliette said she “wants to go home”, to which Gia encouraged her to “walk out”.

So, basically Gia gave Juliette a script of how to bring up the screenshots, and then attempt to wriggle her way out of being called out for it. Everything Gia suggested ended up happening.

Then, just to make it even WORSE, after all of this, Gia then went to Bec and told her Juliette had a plan to bring the screenshots up! Yes, the plan she gave her!

Gia told Bec: “I have to tell you, she’s bringing the screenshots out. Old convos I sent her from ages ago. I sent her, like, four weeks ago, and she’s printed them out. I just found out.”

Bec replied: “Of what? Alissa? Apparently, she’s printed screenshots of something that I’ve said.” Gia replied: “I don’t know, I don’t know if she — I’m just saying — I’m actually doing something nice right now, so shush.”

Gia then went BACK to Juliette, and told her Bec was aware of the screenshot plan, but claimed “someone in production” had been the one to tell her.

In a final clip, Gia told groom Chris that they shouldn’t back Juliette when the screenshots get brought up again. “We can’t back her,” Gia said. “We can’t back Juliette up. Just trust me.”

Chris then questioned why Gia had a sudden change of heart, to which she said it was “losing battle” and that “she’s leaving anyway”.

I can’t believe this.

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