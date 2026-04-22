The perfect April playlist for a Birmingham University student

3 hours ago

Everyone needs a soundtrack to their life. Especially a university student who’s had their face pressed against a computer screen trying to meet those deadlines this past month. Music is how we romanticise life, so The Birmingham Tab has curated a list of artists, genres and playlists to help you do just that.

Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike has been one of my favourite artists since 2018 when he dropped his song 3 Nights. In 2022, he was my most listened to artist in Spotify Wrapped, and in September 2023 I saw him live at the O2 Academy in Birmingham. I love his indie pop sound, and I’d encourage anyone to listen to his discography.

To my film fans, Dominic Fike worked on the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse (2023) and Barbie(2023), two of my favourite film releases from that year. Some of my favourite Dominic Fike songs include:

Mona Lisa

White Keys

Wurli

Sandman

3 Nights

misses

Dancing in The Courthouse

How Much is Weed?

Here’s a fun indie playlist for spring and summer with some Dominic Fike songs.

R&B is your best friend

R&B is such a classic genre with a huge range of sounds. Some of my favourite R&B artists include SZA, Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Frank Ocean, and Mac Miller. The easy-listening vibe is perfect for detoxing after an exam or playing as background music whilst you write. I’ve linked my playlist full of some R&B tunes here if you want to check it out.

A playlist to daydream to

Lyn Lapid is one of those artists I don’t play about. Her music is dreamy and ethereal and just great to listen to. Having a playlist to space out to is perfect for those late night study sessions, which is why I’ve linked the perfect playlist here. Emi Choi, Laufey, and beabadoobee are also some of my faves.

The song july and The Outsiderby Lyn Lapid are my two favourite songs of all time. I still haven’t seen her live, but trust that I’ll be there the second those tickets go on sale.

Nu-metal (aka fun crash out songs)

There’s this age old argument that nu-metal isn’t real metal and that anyone who likes it is a poser. Personally, I think that’s a silly argument. Nu-metal is cool, and sometimes you need to listen to someone screaming and shredding on the guitar to really feel at peace. Some popular nu-metal bands include Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Korn, Linkin Park, Deftones, and System of a Down. If you’re trying to get into alternative music, nu-metal is a good place to start.

I happen to have a playlist full of headbanging songs for you to crash out over an assignment to here.

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