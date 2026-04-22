Here’s everything ‘villain’ Juliette has been up to after flopping hard on MAFS Australia

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Juliette stormed out of MAFS Australia at the latest commitment ceremony in dramatic scenes, which marked the end of her and Joel’s time in the experiment, but what has she been up to since filming ended last year? Here’s a look at her life now, after becoming one of the reality TV show’s biggest “villains” this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jules (@juliettechae)

Juliette isn’t exactly an influencer after MAFS Australia

Let’s start by saying the MAFS bride’s life hasn’t exactly changed very much. She only has a very low 4k followers on Instagram and the same on TikTok. So, she didn’t exactly gain much fame from the experiment, and it was one big fat flop for her. Before MAFS, she was a receptionist for a real estate firm, so she’s probably doing the same thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jules (@juliettechae)

She’s backpacking around Thailand… with her new man?!

She seems to be taking a little career break right now though, because Juliette is currently backpacking around Thailand… with her new boyfriend?! Or it could just be a friend. Honestly, it’s hard to tell. On TikTok, she revealed that they met in Mexico and reunited in Thailand, and it looks like a pretty wild trip, with non-stop full moon parties and jungle raves.

On Instagram, she shared some pictures of them together and wrote: “The most romantic thing we’ve ever done together (except hiking up an erupting volcano in Guatemala).” In another caption, she said: “Mr always loves to ruin my aesthetic videos.” Hmmm.

The MAFS bride is working on ‘being a better person’

In a lengthy TikTok statement last week, Juliette slammed people’s response to her during MAFS and claimed she’s currently working on “being a better person”.

“Now that the show is over, I just want to point out a few things I’ve noticed since being back online. The hate and level of cruel comments I’ve received is honestly sickening,” she wrote. “The hypocrisy of people saying what I did to Joel was so bad, only to come back at me ten times harder, is something I cannot even begin to understand.

“The show was an experiment and you only saw a small part of what led me to my breaking point. It was unfortunate and sad that I got to that point and that Joel was on the receiving end. I have owned that, I have taken accountability and apologised multiple times, and I am actively working on being a better person.” Right.

It doesn’t look like she’s been hanging out with anyone from the experiment. Not even her “mean girl” pals, Bec or Gia. She seems to be putting MAFS Australia well and truly in the past and honestly, that’s probably a good thing.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine