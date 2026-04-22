The Tab
mafs australia 2026 bec gia

Omg, the feuding brides Bec and Gia secretly became besties off-camera during MAFS Australia

Gia would get drinks with Bec when her marriage was struggling?!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Bec and Gia are objectively the main characters of MAFS Australia 2026. For six weeks, we’ve watched them argue over Danny, over Rachel, over text messages… just about anything, really. But Bec and Gia’s relationship wasn’t quite what we’ve seen on TV. Towards the end of filming MAFS Australia, Bec and Gia met up off-camera and became *gasp* friendly? I need a minute.

Gia’s  relationship with Bec changed during MAFS after “that commitment ceremony where her and Danny were going through a similar thing to me and Scott, where both of us had told these men that we love them”.

Gia explained on MAFS Unleashed: “Obviously, we weren’t friends. But I saw a lot of similarities. We ran into each other, both upset, and one thing led to another, and we were at a bar. I think we needed that girl time to just vent and get a bit drunk and talk about the men, which probably wasn’t the best idea at the time. I probably should have been home sorting out my relationship with Scott, but at the time it felt like the right thing to do.”

Bec and Gia arguing away on the retreat mafs(Image via Channel 4)

Bec and Gia arguing away on the retreat
(Image via Channel 4)

Apparently, getting drinks with Bec “did bring us something of a friendship for some time”. Gia continued: “I did have a soft spot for Bec, even though we had all the drama, and I did see a lot of myself in her.”

Gia claims she was prone to hitting the town with Bec whenever her relationship with Scott hit a rough patch. She developed a habit of storming out of rooms in the hope that Scott would run after her, and show he cared. Supposedly, this is why she dramatically exited the fifth commitment ceremony. “When he wasn’t doing that, I just spiral even harder. I’d run away again. I would self-sabotage the relationship. I would go out and have drinks with Bec, and it wasn’t good.”

Bec and Gia seemed to be practically besties after filming MAFS Australia. At a press event, Bec told the Daily Mail Australia: “At the end [redacted for spoilers] we became really good friends. And now she’s someone I love.”

mafs bec gia

Bec and Gia looking all happy in an old Insta story (Image via Instagram)

In the depths of their social media, there’s evidence they were really close for a while. They were making dance videos together, and commenting compliments on Insta posts. What a plot twist.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Gia in MAFS Australia 2026 feedback week

We now know the *real* reason Gia skipped her MAFS feedback week date with Danny

mafs australia joel juliette 2026

After their messy MAFS marriage, Joel and Juliette share theories on why they were matched

mafs australia 2026 joel bride who wishes matched with instead

MAFS Aus’s Joel reveals who he wishes he was matched with instead of Juliette, and I’m shook

Latest

Right, here’s TikTok’s obsession with Tyler Catastrophe explained after Wilbur Soot incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I actually can’t escape him

Wait, could this wild Euphoria season three theory about Nate and Jules actually be true?!

Hebe Hancock

My mind is blown

There’s a huge difference in Euphoria cast salaries, and now the feuds make so much sense

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’d be fuming too

‘It’s disgusting’: 84 per cent say protest monitoring damages trust in Bristol Uni

Ailsa Marshall

An investigation revealed the University of Bristol payed a private security firm to monitor student protest activity across the city

Here’s the (un)official ranking of the worst queues every Liverpool student can experience

Mary Rossiter

1. The Raz, obviously

Beverley Callard shares heartbreaking health update as she leaves I’m A Celeb jungle early

Hebe Hancock

She left on last night’s show

mafs australia 2026 bec danny on the retreat

Hate to break it to you, but MAFS Australia’s Danny behaved totally differently off-camera

Claudia Cox

He told producers he could find a ‘better bird’ in a supermarket

Yeva

Influencer speaks out after her Insta led hit men to boyfriend, who was tortured and killed

Kieran Galpin

Igor’s head washed ashore after his abduction

Romanticising your diss? Here’s every Liverpool students’ favourite sun soaked study spots

Maia Harris

Swapping my laptop for a pint as soon as it hits 5pm x

window bars curved

People are only just explaining why window bars are curved at the bottom and now I feel silly

Hayley Soen

Please tell me not everyone knew this

Here’s everything ‘villain’ Juliette has been up to after flopping hard on MAFS Australia

Ellissa Bain

Wait, she has a new boyfriend?!

Credit: Emily Hart

Hot influencer unmasked as Indian med student, and he’s earned thousands tricking ‘dumb’ men

Kieran Galpin

I don’t condone scamming, butttt

Sheffield University accused of paying security firm to ‘spy’ on pro-Palestine activists

Niamh Brownhill

12 British universities paid £440k to monitor students’ social media posts

I’m A Celeb’s Adam Thomas shares health battle responsible for brutal David Haye clash

Hebe Hancock

‘It’s swelling, and it’s exhaustion’

Jordna Wright

Inquest confirms tragic details about death of TOWIE’s Jordan Wright, who was found in a ‘ditch’

Kieran Galpin

An autopsy was carried out on April 13

mafs australia 2026 bec gia

Omg, the feuding brides Bec and Gia secretly became besties off-camera during MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

Gia would get drinks with Bec when her marriage was struggling?!

Harry Styles opens up about wanting a family ‘soon’ as Zoe Kravitz engagement rumours spread

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring

Celeste

Celeste’s family share heartbreaking message as D4vd faces possible death penalty for her murder

Kieran Galpin

‘Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance’

Edinburgh University announces marking and assessment boycott

Kitty Messer

An email has been sent out to students announcing a marking boycott amid ongoing disputes over budget cuts

olivia rodrigo drop dead

I loved Olivia Rodrigo, but i’m sour about the greedy release of ‘drop dead’ and its variants

Claudia Cox

Her official fan club is sharing tactics to boost her in the charts