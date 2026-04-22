Omg, the feuding brides Bec and Gia secretly became besties off-camera during MAFS Australia

5 hours ago

Bec and Gia are objectively the main characters of MAFS Australia 2026. For six weeks, we’ve watched them argue over Danny, over Rachel, over text messages… just about anything, really. But Bec and Gia’s relationship wasn’t quite what we’ve seen on TV. Towards the end of filming MAFS Australia, Bec and Gia met up off-camera and became *gasp* friendly? I need a minute.

Gia’s relationship with Bec changed during MAFS after “that commitment ceremony where her and Danny were going through a similar thing to me and Scott, where both of us had told these men that we love them”.

Gia explained on MAFS Unleashed: “Obviously, we weren’t friends. But I saw a lot of similarities. We ran into each other, both upset, and one thing led to another, and we were at a bar. I think we needed that girl time to just vent and get a bit drunk and talk about the men, which probably wasn’t the best idea at the time. I probably should have been home sorting out my relationship with Scott, but at the time it felt like the right thing to do.”

Apparently, getting drinks with Bec “did bring us something of a friendship for some time”. Gia continued: “I did have a soft spot for Bec, even though we had all the drama, and I did see a lot of myself in her.”

Gia claims she was prone to hitting the town with Bec whenever her relationship with Scott hit a rough patch. She developed a habit of storming out of rooms in the hope that Scott would run after her, and show he cared. Supposedly, this is why she dramatically exited the fifth commitment ceremony. “When he wasn’t doing that, I just spiral even harder. I’d run away again. I would self-sabotage the relationship. I would go out and have drinks with Bec, and it wasn’t good.”

Bec and Gia seemed to be practically besties after filming MAFS Australia. At a press event, Bec told the Daily Mail Australia: “At the end [redacted for spoilers] we became really good friends. And now she’s someone I love.”

In the depths of their social media, there’s evidence they were really close for a while. They were making dance videos together, and commenting compliments on Insta posts. What a plot twist.

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Featured images via Channel 4