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Robyn delves into the friendship dynamic in the Love Island villa and I’m shocked

I didn’t know those two were besties

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After being dumped from Love Island at the latest recoupling, Robyn has spoken out about who she was friends with, and I’m honestly quite shocked by the dynamic in the villa.

We’re only a week in, but groups are already starting to form, with Robyn and Ellie being besties and Mica and Jasmine forming a little duo. But according to Robyn, it was actually her, Ellie and Yasmin who were tight a little trio. Wait, what? On TV, it looks like Yasmin and Ellie only really speak because they’re seeing the same guy.

They often chat about where they stand with Aidan, but we’re definitely not getting the vibe that they’re absolute besties in there and they always seem a bit tense. I had no idea.

Speaking to ITV in her exit interview, Robyn said: “I definitely formed friendships for life. I loved all the girls, but Ellie was my right-hand girl. Also me, Ellie and Yas were a little trio. They are amazing.”

Credit: ITV

When it came to the boys, she was really close to Sam, Ope and Lorenzo. I don’t think we ever saw her and Lorenzo even speak? But George did say he had loads of banter in real life. And Lorenzo, Sam and Ope don’t seem close either.

“The boys were unbelievable, too. Sam, Ope, and Lorenzo, I was really close to all three of them. Everyone was so supportive. If anyone was feeling down, they were there for you. I can’t wait for them to come watch me DJ!” Robyn continued. It already feels like a divide is forming. I wonder if we’ll see a repeat of last year.

Speaking about her connection with Kavan, she added: “Kavan is a gorgeous boy, and he’s my age, which was a plus. Everyone else was a little bit older. After a few conversations, I realised it was just flirty. He’s the type of guy I’d kiss on a night out, but not someone I’d pursue a relationship with. It was flirty but nothing more.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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