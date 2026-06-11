Ew, Love Island bombshell Tommy is following some pretty rotten individuals on Instagram

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Mere hours after entering the Love Island villa as a bombshell, Tommy Murphy has sparked quite the reaction after people clocked who he’s following on Instagram.

You can tell a lot about someone by who they follow on Instagram. It acts as a digital footprint, and while one or two controversial figures aren’t a damning takedown, together they form one hell of a red flag.

Case in point: Tommy is following what Twitter has described as “Red flag central.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Murphy (@tommyrmurphy)

Who is Love Island’s Tommy Murphy following on Instagram?

Before going on Love Island season 13, Tommy had just over 4k followers. That’s already increased substantially, and he’s now sitting at around 7k.

Tommy is following 1,620 people on Instagram, and while not all of them are red flags, there are enough to make people talk about it on Twitter.

he follows trump and reform politicians… save my girls in there please #loveisland #loveislanduk https://t.co/itHVoZAopP — ⋆ ˚｡⋆୨୧˚ (@mneology) June 10, 2026

The first, and arguably the worst, is President Donald Trump. Yes, you could argue that he’s a world leader, but I feel as though you don’t follow him unless you want to hear what he has to say. Trump’s posts plague the rest of us anyway, so following him shows a level of dedication. Staying on the right-wing American front, former FOX News host Tucker Carlson is in Tommy’s following list.

The next is Zia Yusuf, Nigel Farage’s bestie and Reform UK’s spokesperson for home affairs. You’ll often find him spouting garbage or appearing on Question Time to answer questions.

After that, we’ve got podcaster Joe Rogan. Listening to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is a red flag in itself, so following him is even worse. The infamous manosphere influencer Dan Bilzerian is there too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Murphy (@tommyrmurphy)

And we’re still not done. Love Island’s Tommy also follows Conor McGregor, who was found legally liable for s*xual assault in 2024 and ordered to pay £206,000 in damages.

Though nowhere near as damning as the above, Tommy from Love Island also follows OnlyFans models, former Islanders, modelling agencies, and a bunch of AI girlies – it’s not clear if he knows they’re not real.

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Featured image credit: ITV/Instagram